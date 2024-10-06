How To Watch Big Brother UK Season 21 Online And Live Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Brother 2024 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Sunday, October 6 at 9pm BST New episodes: every day (except Saturdays) at the same time Channel: ITV2 Free stream: watch on ITVX (UK) live or on-demand Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Big Brother UK Season 21: Preview

"This is Big Brother. Please head to the living room area." Yes, it's time to get comfy on the couch as the reality TV phenomenon returns, with a brand-new contingent of housemates entering the Big Brother house for the chance to win £100,000. Brace yourself for 24/7 drama, explosive outbursts, live evictions – and about a dozen disputes over the dishes – as we explain below how to watch Big Brother UK Season 21 online for free on ITVX from anywhere.

After five years off our screens, ITV successfully rebooted the UK series in 2023 with a “refreshed, contemporary” update of the show. The duo of AJ Odudu and Will Best took up the mantle of co-hosts, and ushered their first 16 contestants – representing a broad spectrum of the UK population – into the Big Brother house. The reboot was a hit. Each episode – airing daily from Sunday through Friday – raked in an average of two million viewers, and in March 2024 Celebrity Big Brother was reborn, too.

Viewers can expect more or less the same format this time round. Weekly tasks that secure housemates a luxury budget or groan-worthy basic rations. Tears in the Diary Room and angst-ridden nominations, followed by a thrilling live eviction every Friday, in which one contestant – sometimes more – is given the boot following a public vote. The last housemate standing after six weeks of back-biting and blow-ups then departs with the life-changing sum of £100,000. In 2023, it was droll Scunthorpe lawyer Jordan Sangha who pocketed the top prize.

The show's ITV return was full of compelling, “can’t look away” dramas: Hallie’s "imprisonment" for discussing nominations; Jordan’s “will-they, won’t they?” romance with food writer Henry; and “Evil Big Brother” sending Noky on a secret Halloween mission that led to Kerry’s shock eviction and a fiery confrontation between Trish and Dylan. Big Brother UK 2024 will reportedly “take it up a notch," at least in regards the weekly shopping challenges. And that means the stakes should be higher, and Big Brother more devious than ever.

Get ready to be gripped as soon as that iconic theme song strikes up. Simply read on below, where we break down how to watch Big Brother UK Season 21 online and stream daily episodes of the series free from anywhere.

Watch Big Brother 2024 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

You can watch Big Brother UK Season 21 beginning Sunday, October 6 at 9pm BST, either on ITV2 or through streaming service ITVX.

After the show’s live launch, episodes will air daily (except on Saturdays), from Sunday through Friday, and followed immediately after by companion series: Big Brother: Late and Live at 10pm BST.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Big Brother UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Brother UK online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Big Brother UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Big Brother UK Season 21, head to ITVX.

Can I watch Big Brother UK Season 21 in the US, Canada, or Australia?

Sadly Big Brother UK isn’t licensed to watch abroad. As such, it’s only available to stream in the UK through ITVX.

Each of these countries has (or recently had) its own version of the hit TV show. In America, Big Brother Season 26 is nearing end of its run on CBS. Canada’s final season premiered in March 2024 on Global, while there are plans to revive Big Brother in Australia next year on Network 10.

A UK resident currently out of the country? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother 2024

(Image credit: ITV)

Is Big Brother UK coming back in 2024? The “new era” of Big Brother is well and truly underway. The show is back on ITV for its second run of the civilian series, returning to linear TV and ITVX as a new bunch of housemates "from all walks of life” enter the famous Big Brother house.

How can I watch Big Brother 2024? Big Brother will air live on ITV2 daily (except Saturdays) from Sunday, October 6 at 9pm BST, and can be viewed live or on-demand shortly after broadcast through ITVX. Viewers in Scotland can tune in on either STV2 or STV Player.

How often do episodes of Big Brother UK 2024 air? Big Brother 2024 will air every day (with the exception of Saturdays), with a live stream of late-night footage provided 7-days a week exclusively on ITVX, ITV’s streaming service.

How many episodes of Big Brother UK 2024 will there be? It’s highly likely that Big Brother Season 21 will run for 6 weeks and feature a total of 36 episodes, just like its inaugural season on ITV. In that instance, the climactic live finale of the series should be broadcast on Friday, November 15.

Who are the Big Brother UK 2024 contestants? For now, the identities of the housemates are a closely guarded secret. While there might be a few teases to rouse our curiosity, we don’t expect to be introduced to the latest contestants until the show’s official launch on October 6.

How many housemates will be on Big Brother UK Season 21? While the amount of contestants has fluctuated since the show’s Channel 4 debut in 2000, last year's re-launch on ITV saw 16 strangers enter the Big Brother house. The Daily Mail online also anticipates 16 new housemates will take part, so we don’t imagine that number to deviate much, if at all.

Who will be hosting Big Brother 2024 this year? Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best are thrilled to be back on hosting duties for Big Brother UK Season 21, as well as returning for its companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

Where is the Big Brother UK Season 21 house located? Following the show’s relocation for its ITV debut, Big Brother will once again be filmed at Garden Studios in North London, where the housemates will stay over the next six weeks.

The Big Brother House is fully embracing dopamine decor 🎨 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/STGioOrVRTOctober 4, 2024

Will Marcus Bentley return to narrate Big Brother? Of course! His unmistakable tones and Geordie accent have graced every season of Big Brother UK so far.

What channel can I watch Big Brother: Late & Live on? Immediately following each episode of Big Brother on ITV2 is Big Brother: Late & Live on the same channel, which will provide fans with the latest scoop from celebrity guests and recently evicted contestants.