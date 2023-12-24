How To Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2023 Online And Stream The Festive Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2023

Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special: Synopsis

As sure as turkey, brussels sprouts and the King's speech, the Call the Midwife Christmas Special has become a staple part of Christmas Day in the UK. And the show's popularity around the world means that the tradition has extended to holiday plans in the furthest reaching corners of the globe. To make sure you don't miss out on this yuletide's 90-minute instalment, we're here to explain how to watch the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special online no matter where you are.

The Call the Midwife writing team usually pull out all the stops for the festive episode, and this year's treat is the return of Trixie's (Helen George) fan-favorite brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper). Bringing his endearing brand of humor to the already jolly season may not be quite what Trixie and new husband Matthew (Olly Rix) had on their list to Santa, though, having hoped to spend their first Christmas as a married couple alone.

Over at Nonnatus House, Sister Julienne (British TV legend Jenny Agutter) is bringing some serious seasonal cheer to Nurse Nancy (Megan Cusack), after allowing her to move her daughter Colette (Francesca Fullilove) into the convent as a full time resident.

But things are altogether more stressful this Christmas for the Turner family when an unexpected package arrives for May. This one hasn't come from the North Pole, however, but from her mother over in Hong Kong. It's a lovely thought, of course, but has the family scratching their heads about how to respond and what to do next for the best.

The feature-length episode is the perfect accompaniment to leftovers and a mince pie, so keep reading to see how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 online and stream it from anywhere.

Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2023 online in the UK

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is being broadcast on BBC One in the UK on Christmas Day, December 25, at 8.15pm GMT.

It will also be available to stream live or on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service thereafter.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it's absolutely free to create a BBC account. All you’ll need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer and watch Call the Midwife like you would at home

How to watch Call The Midwife online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on holiday or working overseas, you can still watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Call the Midwife as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance - and stream Call the Midwife like you were in your home country

How to watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special in the US

US-based fans of this quintessentially British show can watch the Christmas special on PBS on Christmas Day at 8pm/ET/PT.

The PBS website also says that you'll be able to stream it for FREE on the PBS website and via its app for smartphones, tablets and other streaming devices.

A Brit abroad looking for your free stream? Get a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while across the Atlantic

Can I watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special in Canada?

The free CBC Gem platform is getting a Call the Midwife seasonal special... just not the new one! The Season 12 special from last year has now dropped on the streamer. Unfortunately, the 2023 special is not among the CBC listings this December.

Nor is it coming to Canada's other Call the Midwife home on BritBox. So if you're travelling from the US or other parts of the world that are broadcasting the episode, that only really leaves the option of installing and using a VPN.

How to watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special in Australia

Down Under, this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special will be broadcast on ABC TV at 7.30pm AEDT on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

If you're not able to watch as it goes out, the feature-length festive episode will be available on the ABC iview streaming platform, too. It's free to watch, just requiring your name, date of birth and postcode to watch.

If you have Foxtel, you can alternatively watch Call the Midwife on its BBC First channel at the same time. Fetch TV subscribers with an Ultimate or Variety Pack can also stream it there, too.

