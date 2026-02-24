How One Of Diddy’s Lawsuits Reportedly Wrapped Up Amid His Incarceration

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been navigating a plethora of legal issues over the past several years, chief among them being his sex-trafficking trial, for which he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. 56-year-old Combs was eventually sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison and is now serving time. All the while, the rapper’s legal team continues to handle the lawsuits he’s facing and, as his incarceration continues, one of them just came to a conclusion.

A Lawsuit Involving Diddy And One Of His Sons Just Wrapped Up

Diddy, along with his son, Christian “King” Combs were both embroiled in a lawsuit involving one of their law firms. The firm in question was Summa LLP, and the organization accused the Combs of not paying invoices as required. According to TMZ, the pair owed $53,688.35 in unpaid legal fees accrued due to over 100 attorney hours as well as 90 paralegal hours. The aforementioned news outlet reports, though, that the Combs and their law firm have now settled the suit, though specific details on the agreement were not disclosed.

What is mentioned in TMZ’s reporting, however, is that a portion of those legal fees could be attributed to guidance Diddy and King received on the sexual assault lawsuit from Grace O'Marcaigh. That suit came down in 2024, as O’Marcaigh accused King of drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was working on the superyacht Victorious. She also claimed one of Diddy’s cameramen recorded the encounter and sued the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper for purportedly assisting his son during the reported assault.

As of this writing, it’s unclear as to what’s currently happening with O’Marcaigh’s lawsuit. In the meantime, Diddy’s lawyers currently have other work they’re overseeing, including the rapper’s attempt to appeal his sentencing.

What’s Going On With Diddy’s Sentencing Appeal?

Work on Combs’ appeal began shortly after his sentencing hearing, which took place this past October and was handed down by Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs’ lawyers are arguing that Subramanian used his own findings to determine whether women were “coerced,” “exploited” and “forced” during their sexual encounters with Combs. The legal team also contends that the rapper participated in voyeurism (watching sexual acts), which would theoretically make him immune to charges under the Mann Act.

However, prosecutors – who were seeking a longer sentence for Diddy – disagree with the rationale behind the appeal. They believe Subramanian was correct in his ruling, and they chastised attempts from Combs’ camp to argue otherwise. On top of that, prosecutors recently filed paperwork in New York days ago in order to affirm the ruling.

The appeal process has been moving forward accordingly, though. Shortly after Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after his sentencing, he and his team notched a legal victory when a judge ruled that his appeal could be expedited. That appeal moved forward in a big way earlier in February when a date was set for a court hearing, at which the lawyers would present their oral arguments.

All the while, Sean Combs continues to face a flurry of other lawsuits from plaintiffs who’ve accused him of sexual assault, sex-trafficking and more. Whether or not those will also be settled like the law firm-related case remains to be seen.