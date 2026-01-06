How To Watch The Pitt Season 2 Online And Stream The Emmy-Winning Drama Series From Anywhere

How To Watch The Pitt Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Thursday, January 8 (US, CA) New Episodes: every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Pitt Season 2: Preview

There are few occasions in which we’d delight in being wheeled into a overcrowded ER department, but the promise of more award-winning The Pitt is definitely one of them. Jumping forward 10 months, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) is clocking in for his next shift. And, along with his fellow doctors, nurses, and a cohort of medical interns, they’re braced for another wave of patients to come crashing head first into a broken system. Check out the below guide for everything about how to watch The Pitt Season 2 online and stream weekly episodes from anywhere.

Propulsive, gritty, and authentically portraying the pressures faced by today’s healthcare workers, The Pitt had us gripping our chests in all the best ways. That shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The show – which won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys – is the brainchild of exec producers R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells, and Noah Wyle, whose previous collaboration (NBC’s ER) redefined the medical drama and TV generally.

While The Pitt shares DNA with its aforementioned progenitor, it’s spliced ingeniously with the real time approach of Fox’s 24 (2001-2014), an innovation that imbues the show with a pulse-raising urgency. Each season charts the trials faced by Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center staff over one single day, while each episode homes in on each hour of a backbreaking 15-hour shift.

It results in a somewhat immersive experience as the men and women of “The Pitt” respond to an escalation of patients, ailments, and crises whose relentlessness – and those grisly surgical details – come close to achieving a horror-movie intensity. It’s an alarmingly honest look at an overburdened, underfunded system, though any fatalism is leavened with a few hundred cc’s of humanity and humor.

Season 2 finds Robby clock in on Independence Day, for the final time before taking a three month sabbatical and, presumably, averting total mental collapse. Apart from Tracy Ifeachor, the central cast all don scrubs, gloves, and stethoscope once again in aid of a revolving door of patients. In addition to facing some huge challenges (including a hospital-wide IT blackout), tension is rife for Robby when Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returns from rehab, while he locks horns with his incoming replacement, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), who asks him: “What do you need to get some basic empathy back?”

Get ready to begin a compellingly chaotic new shift. Simply scroll on where we’ll break down how to watch The Pitt Season 2 online and using a VPN if you’re out of the country.

Watch The Pitt Season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Ready to be readmitted? US viewers can watch The Pitt Season 2 online exclusively on HBO Max as of Thursday, January 8, and available from 9pm ET/PT. There will be 15 episodes in total, released weekly until April 16. Subscriptions start from $10.99 a month.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch The Pitt Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Pitt Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Pitt online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch The Pitt Season 2, head to HBO Max.

How to watch The Pitt Season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

The critically acclaimed The Pitt is available on Crave in Canada, and, just like in the US, Season 2 episodes will be available weekly from Thursday, January 8 at 9pm ET/PT.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch The Pitt Season 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Those living Down Under can watch The Pitt Season 2 from Friday, January 9 and stream the multi Emmy-winning drama with a HBO Max subscription. New episodes will be added weekly.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch The Pitt Season 2 online in the UK?

Well this is just the pitts! The acclaimed medical drama hasn’t been rolled out across the pond yet. Promisingly, it’s likely to be part of the HBO Max library when the platform finally launches in the UK in March 2026, although that’s still a good few months away.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

The Pitt Season 2 Trailer

The Pitt Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The Pitt Season 2 Cast

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi

Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot

Ken Kirby as Dr. John Shen

Charles Baker as Troy

Irene Choi as Joy

Laëtitia Hollard as Emma

Lucas Iverson as James

Lawrence Robinson as Brian Hancock

Zack Morris as Jackson Davis

Brittany Allen as Roxie Hamler

Bonita Friedericy as Cora Wilkins

Taylor Handley as Paul Hamler

Jeff Kober as Duke

Meta Golding as Noelle Hastings

Luke Tennie as Dr. Crus Henderson

Christopher Thornton as Dr. Caleb Jefferson

Travis Van Winkle as Curtis Larson

Victor Rivas Rivers as Trent Norris

The Pitt Season 2 Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 1: Thursday, January 8

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 2: Thursday, January 15

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 3: Thursday, January 22

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 4: Thursday, January 29

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 5: Thursday, February 5

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 6: Thursday, February 12

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 7: Thursday, February 19

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 8: Thursday, February 26

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 9: Thursday, March 5

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 10: Thursday, March 12

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 11: Thursday, March 19

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 12: Thursday, March 26

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 13: Thursday, April 2

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 14: Thursday, April 9

The Pitt Season 2 – Episode 15: Thursday, April 16

Why Did Tracy Ifeachor Leave The Pitt? Tracy Ifeachor, who portrayed Dr. Heather Collins, made her final appearance in episode 11 of The Pitt’s inaugural season. In that episode, we learned that she’d suffered a miscarriage before her colleague Robby told her to take the rest of the day off. The reason why she isn’t returning is a creative one. As executive producer John Wells explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “The show is set at a teaching hospital. And if you're a fourth-year resident in a teaching hospital, your time there is done at the end of that year.” So not all staff members would be on the payroll when the series picks back up for Season 2 some 10 months later.