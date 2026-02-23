Ryan Coogler's X-Files Reboot Is Moving Forward, And I Already Need Two Cameos (No, Not Mulder Or Scully)

If you've been wanting to believe that the long-developing reboot of The X-Files would finally make some progress with Ryan Coogler, you're in for some good news. The project just took a big step forward with regard to who is involved and where it would release. It's enough to make me want to spend the rest of the 2026 TV schedule crossing my fingers for two cameos from the original series to go along with a full series order. (Just not David Duchovny as Mulder or Gillian Anderson as Scully.)

The Return Of The X-Files

Ahead the Academy Awards for which Ryan Coogler's Sinners earned a record-setting number of Oscars nominations, Deadline reports that Hulu has ordered a pilot for his reboot of the classic '90s series. The platform makes sense as the home for a new installment in the franchise; even though Pluto TV is the free streaming home of the original, I can vouch that a Hulu subscription is a great way to watch all eleven seasons.

Coogler is on board to write and direct the pilot, as well as serve as an executive producer along with original series creator Chris Carter. Jennifer Yale, who has worked elsewhere on television on projects like Outlander and Legion, will be the showrunner if the pilot scores a series order. And that's not even all the good news.

One of the new leads has been cast: Danielle Deadwyler, most recently seen in a Season 4 episode of The Bear and part of the cast of The Woman in the Yard. While there's no reason at the time of writing to expect that she'll be a carbon copy of one of the classic characters, the plot of the pilot will be familiar to existing fans.

According to the outlet, two very different but highly decorated FBI agents are assigned to a division that focuses on cases with unexplained phenomena. The division has been shuttered for a long time, and the two agents will form a bond over their assignment. (There's no sign of any mysteriously vanished sisters or cigarette-smoking men at this stage.)

It certainly doesn't sound like we're in for a full reboot with Deadwyler and her co-lead as a recast Mulder and Scully, and the point that they're opening a division that's been closed for a while makes me think that Coogler's project is set in the OG X-Files universe, years after the divisive final season (and somewhat ridiculous series finale) ended in 2018. Sign me up!

The Two Perfect Cameos From The Original Series

Look, I love David Duchovny's Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Scully as much as anybody, and I have a list of the best X-Files episodes from their era that I'm down to revisit whenever I'm in the mood for something spooky. But there's a reason why I've never been bitter about Gillian Anderson's comments about only "perhaps" returning as Scully despite praising Ryan Coogler as the "perfect person" to bring back the story.

The series finale – a.k.a. the Season 11 finale – ended on a pretty bizarre note for Scully that left me hoping that Chris Carter would just retcon everything again to undo it in the event of a Season 12. Perhaps it's best to leave Mulder and Scully's fates to our imaginations, safely off screen. But there are two cameos that I would absolutely adore, and one of them is from the later seasons.

I would love to see Robert Patrick turn up as Agent John Doggett. The character holds a special place in my heart after he joined in Season 8, because Patrick was so good that it only took a couple of episodes for me to go from "Get rid of this guy and bring back Mulder!" to "Let's keep Doggett forever."

Notably, Doggett wasn't brought back for either revival season, so a reboot wouldn't have to deal with any ending other than the one he received in the Season 9 finale back in 2002. Plus, Robert Patrick named Doggett as his favorite role to play. How could I not want him back?

And the second person I'd like to see back is none other than Assistant Director Skinner, played by Mitch Pileggi in all eleven seasons and both movies. He did get some questionable plot twists in the two revival seasons, and the finale ended on what appeared to be his death.

My personal belief has always been that he survived, but an appearance in the reboot would be a nice confirmation. The Skinman also deserves to work with a pair of agents who might test his blood pressure less than Mulder and Scully, circa Season 11.

All of this said, Hulu has only given Ryan Coogler's project a pilot order, so there's no guarantee that it will be ordered to series. Still, there are plenty of reasons to be excited now, and my eyes are going to be peeled for who is cast as the co-lead opposite Danielle Deadwyler.

For all that some of the fun of The X-Files came from the spookiness, monsters, and conspiracies, there's no way fans would have stayed as attached for as long if not for the chemistry between Mulder and Scully. Hopefully we'll get that again on Hulu, and who better to trust than the Academy Award-nominated Ryan Coogler?