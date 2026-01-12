Watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 Online

Watch Tell Me Lies Season 3: Preview

Get ready for another masterclass in gaslighting and manipulation as toxic twosome Stephen (Jackson White) and Lucy (Grace Van Patten) return to Baird College. Despite the pain it’s caused, their poisonous relationship is back at full flame. But, as we reach the show’s apparent endgame, will they finally face the consequences of their amoral actions? Find out with our guide below, explaining how to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially free on Hulu.

Based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel and adapted for TV by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies has proved one addictively-compellingly drama. Building suspense and surprise by navigating two distinct timelines, it’s charted the bad romance between Lucy and Stephen, who first meet as students in 2007 and whose tumultuous relationship extends into 2015, specifically, at the wedding of friends Bree and Evan. It’s here we discover just how far-reaching their legacy of jealousy, avarice, closely-guarded secrets, tragedy and betrayal have been.

Season 2 saw attractive people continue to do despicable things. The sociopathic Stephen kept spinning lies to avoid suspicion for Macy’s death, while Lucy, blinded by love, was convinced of Drew’s involvement, sending an anonymous letter implying as much to the college dean. The tragic consequences? Drew being expelled, before later dying of an accidental overdose. But before Lucy can assuage her guilt about her involvement, Stephen leaps in to take the blame – a move intended, no doubt, to maintain her loyalty while keeping control of the narrative.

Most recently, we were left on a cliffhanger at the wedding of Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook), as Stephen attempted to derail everything. Moments before the bride walked down the aisle, she was sent a recording from Stephen from seven years ago, in which Evan admits to having a one night stand with Lucy, her best friend. It’s a bombshell revelation, the fallout of which Oppenheimer explained would be “vast and brutal and wild", playing out through Season 3 and not in a way viewers might expect.

Given reports that Season 3 could be the series’ swansong from Tom Ellis, who portrays adulterous professor Oliver, and the thrilling admission from star Van Patten that she’s “scared for the audience. Everything’s coming to a head”, we’re convinced that the latest installments will deliver some of the show’s finest and most incendiary drama yet.

Ready for more toxic romance at Baird College? Then read on for how to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online below, and stream new episodes weekly from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online in the US

Meaghan Oppenheimer’s explosive drama returns and US viewers can watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 from Tuesday, January 13 and exclusively on Hulu. There’ll be two tantalizing episodes at debut, and one a week every Tuesday thereafter.

There are a few different Hulu plans to choose from. You can choose from one its on-demand only plans, which come with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $11.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $89.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $12.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Tell Me Lies Season 3 on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Tell Me Lies as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Tell Me Lies, head to Hulu or Disney Plus

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online in Canada

Canadian citizens will want a Disney Plus subscription to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3. There’ll be a two-episode debut on January 13, followed by weekly solo releases every Tuesday for six weeks.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions start at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$16.99 a month/CA$169.99 a year).

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online in the UK

Good news for UK fans of this scorching-hot drama – Tell me Lies Season 3 is coming to Disney Plus on Tuesday, January 13, and is due to receive episodes simultaneous with their North American release.

Disney Plus plans across the pond begin from £5.99 a month . Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £9.99, or the £14.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 online in Australia

Ready for another semester of lust, lies, and scheming? Those with a Disney Plus subscription Down Under can watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 from Tuesday, January 13. Brand-new episodes will be uploaded each week.

Aussies have just a few membership options. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Trailer

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

There will be a two-episode drop at debut followed by single weekly episodes thereafter:

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 1: Tuesday, January 13

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 2: Tuesday, January 13

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 3: Tuesday, January 20

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 4: Tuesday, January 27

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 5: Tuesday, February 3

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 6: Tuesday, February 10

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 7: Tuesday, February 17

Tell Me Lies Season 3 – Episode 8: Tuesday, February 24

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Cast

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Mike Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Costa D'Angelo as Alex

Iris Apatow as Amanda

Where Can I Watch The Tell Me Lies Official Podcast? The Tell Me Lies Official Podcast goes out on Hulu, Hulu on Disney Plus, as well as being available on YouTube and audio platforms. Reality TV star and best-selling author Stassi Scroeder will host the Tell Me Lies companion show - which is packed with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage - beginning with a recap episode on January 6 and followed by new episodes to accompany the release of the latest Season 3 installments.

Will Tom Ellis Be In Season 3 Of Tell Me Lies? Yes, Lucifer heartthrob Tom Ellis is back in this twisted college-set drama, once again playing Oliver, Baird College’s adulterous professor and Bree’s former lover.