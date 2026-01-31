As A Euphoria Fan, I’m Glad Someone Asked An HBO Exec If The Show Will End After Season 3

After an excruciatingly long wait, Season 3 of Euphoria will finally be premiering this April on the 2026 TV schedule. The first full trailer for the third season was released earlier this month, and it looks both entertaining and worrisome. What’s also concerning is Euphoria's ’s future beyond Season 3 and, as a fan, I could not be happier that someone asked an HBO exec for more details regarding whether the show will actually end after this year.

For a while, there have been rumors floating around about Season 3 being the end for Sam Levinson's coming-of-age series, which honestly isn't too surprising. The season is coming out over four years after Season 2's conclusion, and much of the cast has been booking plenty of work during the hiatus. There have also been unfortunate circumstances involving the cast, including Angus Cloud’s death in 2023 and Eric Dane’s progressing ALS.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, addressed the notion upcoming season seemingly being the final one while talking to Deadline. When specifically asked if the upcoming seasons of Euphoria, Hacks and The Last of Us would be the final chapters for the shows, Bloys said:

It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.

It may seem likely that Season 3 will conclude the Zendaya-led show, but it seems Bloys isn't aiming to confirm that right now. Additionally, as mentioned by Deadline, Sam Levinson reportedly has an idea for a potential fourth season. So it may just be all up to him, and what the cast wants. Of course, Levinson and co. would have to have a conversation with Bloys about all of that. On that note, Bloys weighed in on where Levinson's head is at ahead of the upcoming new season of the A24 show:

What’s happening is Sam is finishing the third season, which I will say he’s come up with an incredible way to move all these characters ahead five years, it’s really exciting to see. We’re just starting to see the cuts, which are great. But in terms of what he wants to do next, we will have a conversation about what he’s thinking. But right now, he’s focused on finishing three and getting it out.

Having been a fan of Euphoria since basically the day it released (or pretty close), I would love nothing more than for the show to keep going, as long as it doesn’t take another four years. But, at the same time, I wouldn’t mind if Season 3 were to be the end, especially if cast availability were to become an issue. Casey Bloys was asked point-blank if it would be feasible to keep the cast intact at this point, and shared the following response:

Not something I can even get into. We need to find out what Sam is thinking, what he wants to do creatively either with the show, with his life. I don’t know exactly what he wants to do next, so that’ll be a conversation with him. But he is in the thick of Season 3 right now.

Overall, HBO seems to be in a very interesting position when it comes to Euphoria’s future. The series focuses on the trials and tribulations of a group of high school students, with Zendaya's Rue Bennett being at the center of the story. Still a hit for its network, the series has essentially bolstered the careers of Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and more. Because of the show, Zendaya is also the youngest two-time Emmy winner and first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The third season of Levinson's series will mark a major shift, as the timeline will jump five years. With that, Rue, Cassie, Nate, Jules and co. will be a bit removed from high school and in very different places in their lives.

It’s possible that the network might want to consider keeping the show in the fold if it's possible, considering the acclaim and popularity its amassed. Still, fans like myself will just have to wait and see what lies ahead for Euphoria and, in the meantime, I'll continue to wonder if the finale might serve as a logical end point as well. Season 3 premieres on April 12 on HBO and will be streamable with an HBO Max subscription.