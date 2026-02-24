Traitors Star Natalie Anderson Has Heard All Your Comments About Her Outfits

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air, with a wide fanbase and even some Emmy wins. Those with a Peacock subscription are gearing up for the final chapter of Season 4, which had plenty of twists and turns. Survivor winner Natalie Anderson made great TV throughout this season, and yes, she has heard all the fan chatter about her outfits from the castle.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 was stacked, and Natalie Anderson brought both strategy and physical strength to the competition. She's been in some of the best Survivor seasons ever, but went from Fiji to Scotland for the campy mystery series. Her looks throughout the season went viral, as her tight outfits stood in juxtaposition to the tartan fashion of the rest of the cast. While appearing on The Exclusive with Sharon Tharp, the Survivor and Big Brother star spoke about the discourse about her clothing, offering:

People are obsessed with what I'm wearing, and I had no idea for all the things I do that people would be most obsessed with what I'm wearing.... People are going in on my wardrobe. I think it's funny. I didn't give a shit. I just packed random things in my apartment. This time if I go, stylist. I need a stylist to style me head to toe.

There you have it. While many Traitors stars use stylists to find the perfect Scotland-inspired outfits for the season (I'm looking at you Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett), that's not how Natalie approached packing. Instead she simply used the clothes she already had, many of which show off just how ripped the reality TV icon is. Although it looks like she was surprised by how much fans talked about her fashions throughout Season 4.

Given the chatter, Natalie will seemingly use a stylist if/when she returns for another season of The Traitors. There are rumors that an all-stars season might be in the works, a number of players are already campaigning to return. Given how her season ended, I would personally love to see Natalie Anderson return to host Alan Cumming's castle.

Natalie was the final "gamer" left on Season 4 of The Traitors, but she was unfortunately voted off during the Round Table of the penultimate episode. It was a frustrating sequence as a fan of hers, especially seeing how both Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir chickened out of the plan to target Rob Rausch. But she went out with her head held high, including iconically telling Johnny not to apologize while voting against her.

Since she's played Survivor and Big Brother twice, it only seems fair that Natalie should get a second go at The Traitors. Fingers crossed she gets another go if/when an all-star season is produced.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see who ends up winning, and just how juicy the Season 4 reunion ends up being.