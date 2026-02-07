‘I Think It’ll Follow Me For The Rest Of My Life.’ The Euphoria Scene Sydney Sweeney Says She’ll Never Live Down

Euphoria Season 3 is finally airing this spring amid the 2026 TV schedule, meaning that fans will soon be reunited with Rue, Jules, Cassie, Maddy and co. Of course, with new episodes also comes the possibility of more scenes becoming viral moments and getting turned into A+ memes. The Euphoria Season 3 trailer has already started making the rounds, and it teases what could be memorable scenes. At present, though, some moments from the first two seasons are still being discussed, and there’s particular one scene Sydney Sweeney thinks will always be hovering over her.

While doing an interview with Cosmopolitan (which was shared to Instagram), Sweeney took a look back at a particular scene from Season 2 that's still buzzed about. The scene she watched was from Episode 3, "Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys," where Cassie is in the school restroom with Rue, Maddy, Lexi and Kat and has a meltdown. It's also during that scene that where Cassie admits to Maddy what’s been going on between her and Nate and that she has “never, ever been happier.” While discussing that scene, Sweeney humorously said:

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to live that scene down. I think it’ll follow me for the rest of my life.

That entire scene has lived in my head rent-free since the episode dropped in 2022. Between everyone thinking Cassie was auditioning for Oklahoma due to her outfit to her having a complete meltdown that wasn’t actually real, it’s pretty iconic. Sweeney has even referenced the scene herself a few times, most notably while accepting an award for Best Fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. At the time, she said, “Cassie has never, ever been happier.” Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if that scene were to still brought up to Sweeney 20 years from now.

Amid all of Euphoria’s viral moments and memorable scenes, some of those can actually be tough for the cast to shoot. (And I'm not just talking about the explicit moments that can be hard to watch.) Sweeney revealed what she found most challenging to film and how Cassie's actions can add to how hectic they can be:

Whenever we have to do party scenes in Euphoria, we usually have over 300 extras. We’re filming night shoots, and they’re night shoots back-to-back, so it’s a party. So you’re just full of energy, and Cassie, of course, is just doing chaotic stuff. And those are probably some of the hardest days.

Euphoria tends to have a lot of party scenes that can be quite complex and, yes, Cassie can be pretty chaotic during those shindigs. It's honestly hard to predict how she'll act in a given moment. That aside, though, the notion of there being hundreds of extras on set during those night shoots sounds exhausting. Of course, Sweeney and co. are professionals, and they do what they need to do, no matter how draining something might be.

I'm hoping Season 3 of the A24-produced TV show yields even more memorable moments that'll go viral. With that, I'm particularly interested in seeing whether Sydney Sweeney has any scenes that manage to surpass that meltdown in popularity. Time will tell but, in the meantime, know that Euphoria returns on Sunday, April 12, on HBO and will be streamable with an HBO Max subscription.