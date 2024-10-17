How To Watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Online And Stream Comedy Show For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Online

Watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2: Synopsis

The dysfunctional Lewis family face more divine drama and temptation as the Channel 4 sitcom returns. Simon Bird and Kate O’Flynn reprise their roles as parents David and Fiona, whose struggling marriage is further tested when pie-making succubus Maude joins their puritanical sect. Subversive, heartfelt, and hilarious, our guide below provides everything to know about how to watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online, and stream every episode 100% free on Channel 4.

Created by Dillion Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, the Manchester-set comedy-drama debuted in 2023 to rapturously reviews, charting the antics of an ultra-religious family based in Manchester, UK as they eagerly anticipated the apocalypse. God’s wrath not forthcoming, however, they’re left to deal with their mortal shortcomings and strained relationships. It’s got the typical drama trappings – Dad passed up for promotion, Mom coveting her hunky neighbour – but heightened by the looming threat of eternal damnation. God Bless This Mess, indeed!

Star Simon Bird calls it “a warped family sitcom,” and the unholy hijinks are being amped up this season as the Lewises struggle to reconcile their personal desires with their faith and the prohibitions of the Order of the Divine Rod. Following Elder Samson's (Arsher Ali) ultimatum to Rachel (Amy James-Kelly), she’s given up on her university dreams. Instead, dad David is persuading her to get an arranged marriage, drumming up a line-up of suitors that look like “incels grown in a pale, sickly lab.”

Not that that arrangement has been working so great for David and Fiona. She's sick of the sight of him, and he's being led astray by Maude. Played with po-faced playfulness by the brilliant Sian Clifford (Fleabag), we can’t to see their hilariously awkward tête-à-tête unfold, as she woos David with apple pie and dons a red bonnet like the woman on the Sun-Maid Raisins packet.

If damnation be this much fun, then we're all going to hell in a handbasket. Read on for our comprehensive guide, which details how to watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online in the UK for free

You can watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online free on Channel 4’s on-demand service from Thursday, October 17, with all six episodes available to stream immediately.

Episodes are also be broadcast weekly on Channel 4 at 10pm UK time, with the show making its linear TV debut with a double bill before subsequently airing one episode a week going forward.

You can access Channel 4 on-demand via your desktop and through a number of devices on the Channel 4 app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Everyone Else Burns Season 2? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Everyone Else Burns online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Everyone Else Burns just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Everyone Else Burns as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Everyone Else Burns, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online in the US?

The Channel 4 sitcom might be in TV purgatory in America. Season 1 aired on The CW more than 6 months after its UK release in the US, and promisingly, Season 2 was renewed by the network. However, the network axed the show mid-way through its run and we don't yet know whether the sophomore season will get a streaming-only run on The CW, perhaps in late 2024/early 2025. We'll update this guide as and when we hear more.

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online in Canada?

There’s been no word if Everyone Else Burns will return to the W Network for its second season in Canada. If it is renewed, then fans can expect a 4-5 month wait before they can catch up with the Lewis family’s bible-bashing antics.

Canadian viewers will find W Network programmes and much more available to stream with a StackTV subscription. The easiest way to pick one up seems to be through an Amazon Prime Video subscription. That costs CA$9.99 once your free trial expires, while the StackTV add-on is CA$12.99 – again, only following a 30-day free trial.

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns Season 2 online in Australia?

Channel 4 sitcom Everyone Else Burns previously aired on SBS On Demand, though at the time of writing, the second season is yet to receive a release date Down Under.

It was almost a year before the inaugural season hit the streaming platform, so we imagine a similarly long wait before the arrival of any new episodes. When they do arrive, however, it's likely to be on SBS One Demand, which is not only free to use, but doesn’t require an account either.

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Trailer

The Lewis family are back. Everyone Else Burns returns to Channel 4 Thursday 17th October at 10pm - YouTube Watch On

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Cast

Simon Bird as David Lewis

Kate O’Flynn as Fiona Lewis

Amy James-Kelly as Rachel Lewis

Harry Connor as Aaron Lewis

Sian Clifford as Maude

Morgana Robinson as Melissa

Ali Khan as Joshua

Arsher Ali as Elder Samson

Al Roberts as Elder Abijah

Kadiff Kirwan as Elder Andrew

Soph Galustian as Julie Angelie

Liam Williams as Joel

Paddy Young as Jebediah

Olivia Marcus as Heather

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Early access to all six episode were made available from October 3 to paid-for service, Channel Four Plus. They were then released to all viewers for free. The sophomore season will also air weekly on Channel 4’s linear channel as detailed below.

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 1: Thursday, October 17

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 2: Thursday, October 17

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 3: Thursday, October 24

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 4: Thursday, October 31

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 5: Thursday, November 7

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 – Episode 6: Thursday, November 14

