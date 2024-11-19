How To Watch Interior Chinatown Online And Stream Every Episode Where You Are

Watch Interior Chinatown Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Tuesday, November 19 (all episodes) US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU)

Watch Interior Chinatown: Synopsis

Do we write our own fate, or is it scripted by others? That’s one of the tensions at the heart of Interior Chinatown, whose protagonist is a background character of a police procedural show, his stultifying existence confined to playing those Asian American stereotypes the Hollywood dream machine metes out. Starring Jimmy O. Yang (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and executive produced by Taika Waititi, find out how to watch Interior Chinatown online with our guide, and stream every episode exclusively on Hulu in the US.

Adapting his own, award-winning novel for the screen, creator Charles Yu gleefully satirizes Hollywood’s lack of Asian American representation in this incisive, “mind-bending” 10-part series. And perfectly suited to the source material is producer and director Taika Waititi, who excels at being heartfelt and irreverent (Jojo Rabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) while also delivering Marvel-sized fantasy action (Thor: Regnarok).

Consigned to the fringes of life is Willis Wu. Stuck inhabiting the role of “Generic Asian Man” on police procedural series Black and White, but aspiring to break out and at least become “Kung Fu Guy,” he skulks around his uncle’s restaurant in Chinatown alongside his caustic friend Fatty Choi (Ronnie Chieng, American Born Chinese), ignored by his grief-stricken parents, and fed up of being the sidekick but never the hero of his own story.

That all changes after witnessing an abduction. In waltzes Detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) to beg him to help her solve a “pattern of incidents” in Chinatown. His physical reality even begins to re-shape itself in fantastic ways. And before long, he finds himself having rumbles in (or at least, near) the Bronx with gangs of menacing criminals, and effortlessly executing bone-crunching kung fu. Finally, he’s getting a piece of the limelight.

Taking an illuminatingly meta approach to “the challenges of assimilation and […] Hollywood stereotypes" (AV Club), and packed with heartfelt flights of fancy, Yu’s 10-part series bears all the hallmarks of becoming Hulu’s latest crowd-pleasing show.

Scroll down for our detailed guide on how to watch Interior Chinatown online, and stream every episode beginning where you are.

How to watch Interior Chinatown online for free in the US

The genre-bending TV adaptation of Charles Yu’s acclaimed novel has landed! US viewers can watch Interior Chinatown exclusively on Hulu, and stream all 10 episodes online as of Tuesday, November 19, from 12am PT / 3am ET.

Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (pay just $59.99 for the first three months before November 19). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. For more bundle options, keep reading...

How to watch Interior Chinatown online from anywhere

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. One of the best streaming deals available, it adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $10.99 a month

Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $9.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for a little more than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $16.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $26.99 a month. Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

How to watch Interior Chinatown online in Canada

International viewers will want a subscription to Disney Plus to watch Interior Chinatown, with the entire series available from Tuesday, November 19 as a boxset.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? In Canada, subscriptions starts from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan . Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch Interior Chinatown online in the UK

Great news! There’s no delay for UK fans, who can watch Interior Chinatown at the same time as their US chums. Access to all the entire 10-episode season will be available from Tuesday, November 19, though UK fans will need a Disney Plus sub.

Across the pond, Disney Plus plans start from £4.99 a month . Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch Interior Chinatown online in Australia

Once again, you’ll find every episode of Interior Chinatown on Disney Plus, with Australians able to enjoy the entire series as a boxset from Tuesday, November 19 - day and date with its US debut.

In Australia, there are only a couple of Disney Plus price options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Interior Chinatown Trailer

Interior Chinatown Episode Release Schedule

Interior Chinatown – Episode 1, “Generic Asian Man”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 2, “Delivery Guy”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 3, “Tech Guy”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 4, “Kung Fu Guy”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 5, “Chinatown Expert”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 6, “Translator”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 7, “Detective”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 8, “Ad Guy”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 9, “Bad Guy”: Tuesday, November 19

Interior Chinatown – Episode 10, “Willis. Willis Wu.”: Tuesday, November 19

Who is in the cast of Interior Chinatown?

Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu

Ronny Chieng as Fatty Choi

Chloe Bennet as Detective Lana Lee

Sullivan Jones as Miles Turner

Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green

Diana Lin as Lily Wu

Archie Kao as Uncle Wong

Tzi Ma as Joe Wu

Lauren Tom as Betty

Chris Pang as Older Brother

Maury Sterling as Carrey

Spencer Neville as McDonough

How many episodes of Interior Chinatown will there be? Charles Yu’s new series Interior Chinatown will consist of 10 episodes, and each episode runs to just under an hour long.