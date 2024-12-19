How To Watch Laid Online And Stream Twisted New Romantic Comedy Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Laid Online

Watch Laid: Synopsis

A woman’s body count becomes quite literally a body count, when she discovers that her ex-lovers have begun dying in bizarre and mysterious circumstances. Seemingly a mash-up of Netflix’s Lovesick and Final Destination, Laid sees Ruby (Stephanie Hsu, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel) having to confront her past to find the truth behind the unusual series of deaths. Read on, we explain below about how to watch Laid online – and from anywhere with a VPN.

Co-creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna have described their new show as a "f*cked-up rom-com,” and they would know, with Khan having directed last year’s Back to the Future-like romcom slasher Totally Killer. Khan also created Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, Fresh Off the Boat and Young Rock, so you can be sure Laid will be equally hilarious as it is hideous.

After making the unsettling discovery that her “vagina is killing people,” Ruby teams up with best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet, Girls) to unravel her sexual past and track down those who need to be warned of their potential impending demise. All this, of course, means confronting her past relationships, good and bad, and accusations that her self-centeredness are the reason these relationships imploded.

The original Australian series that served as the inspiration for Peacock’s take ended up enjoying multiple awards nominations and wins, but Laid has awards pedigree of its own. Hsu bagged an Oscar nomination for her turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Not to mention the stellar supporting cast, which includes David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger), Andre Hyland (Guilty Party), and Simu Liu (Barbie), as well as Billie Eilish’s brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell. There's also a treat for WWE fans in the form of Ettore “Big E” Ewen.

With a killer premise and a cast to die for, this is one twisted romcom you’ll want to make time for in your festive viewing schedule, so read on below for how to watch Laid online now and stream every episode – exclusively on Peacock in the US.

How to watch Laid online in the US

US viewers can watch Laid exclusively on Peacock. All eight 30-minute episodes will drop on the platform at the same time, on Thursday, December 19, perfect for a binge during some holiday downtime.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

Currently traveling abroad? If you're an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Laid from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Laid online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Laid as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Laid, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, for example.)

Can I watch Laid online in the UK?

Since Peacock's deal with Sky ended in early 2024, shows from the US streamer haven't always found a home in Blighty. Some recent Peacock programming, such as Based on a True Story season 2 and Day of the Jackal, have still been available on Sky and it's pay-as-you-go service NOW, however, so keep an eye out for Laid.

An American citizen overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I watch Laid online in Canada?

It's a similar story in Canada, with The W Network and Showcase being the usual Canadian home of Peacock programs. There's no news yet on a release date for Laid, but when it does arrive in The Great North, it'll almost certainly air there.

NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Watch Laid in Australia

Viewers Down Under have got it as good as the US, with all eight episodes set to land on Binge on Thursday, December 19.

There’s a 7-day free trial available to new members and when that ends, however, you’ll pay as little as AU$10 a month for the streamer’s entry-level subscription.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Laid Trailer

All eight episodes release on the same day – Thursday, December 19 – in the US and Australia. A release date is still TBC in Canada, the UK and New Zealand.

Who Is In The Cast Of Laid?

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby

Zosia Mamet as AJ

Michael Angarano as Richie

Tommy Martinez as Isaac