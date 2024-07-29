How To Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Final Online Tonight For Free From Anywhere

How to Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Final

Swipe to scroll horizontally When: Monday, July 29 at 9pm BST Channel: ITV2 Free live stream: ITVX (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Final: Preview

There's been love triangles. There's been cracking on. And there's been plenty of shock dumpings to keep things interesting. But now the villa is closing for business after eight weeks of summer lovin', with the final of Love Island UK Season 11 airing live tonight in Majorca. But who will be taking home the £50,000 cash prize? Here's how to watch Love Island UK Season 11 final online from anywhere.

One final dumping saw Joey and Jessy dumped by the Class of 2024 Season 11 islanders after being left vulnerable by the other couple still in the villa. That leaves just four couples in the running to win: Nicole and Ciaran, Ayo and Jess, Matilda and Sean, and Mimii and Josh.

As well as seeing their final days in the villa – with an incredible final date or two – Maya Jama will reveal the runners up one-by-one and sit down to interview each couple before revealing the Season 11 winner.

While Ciaran and Nicole have been in a couple since the first recoupling ceremony, other couples have had their blips including Sean moving mad in Casa Amor, and the constant chat of unfinished business between Mimii and Ayo – both of whom are adamant they're razor-focused in their newer couples.

It all ends tonight. To slather on your Factor 50 one more time and read below on how to watch Love Island UK Season 11 final wherever you are tonight and for free.

How to Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Final for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Eight long weeks of villa life spent cracking on comes to an end tonight with the Love Island UK "Grand Final". Tune into ITV2 at 9pm BST to watch the live final, with Maya Jama crowning Season 11's winners as voted by the public.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island UK Season 11 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Love Island Season 11 Final in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu has always been the casa for all things Love Island UK and Season 11 episodes are four days behind the UK schedule, with new episodes dropping daily on the Disney-owned platform. You can therefore expect to catch the Love Island UK final on August 2.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Final in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Those in Australia will be able to watch the Love Island UK Season 11 final on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now at 6pm AEST on July 31, just a couple of days after it airs in the UK.

100% free to use, watch Love Island UK through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Love Island Season 11 Final in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Kiwis get a free stream for Love Island UK through TVNZ+. The schedule for Love Island UK Season 11 is just a couple of days behind the UK, meaning you can expect to be able to watch the final on July 31.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK Final in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).