It's time for MAFS Australia fans to say “I do” to Married At First Sight Australia season 13. Yep, TV’s most explosive social experiment is back for 2026. Expect more dinner party drama than ever before, as MAFS’ resident matchmakers pair 18 singles at the altar. Any objections? Then read on below for how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 13 online and for free on 9Now in Australia.

There's no UK release date date, nor US/Canada, but MAFs fans traveling outside of Australia can watch live and on catch-up with NordVPN.

Which couples will stay together from wedding chapel to honeymoon and through multiple commitment ceremonies? Judging by the trailer, those MAFS Australia 2026 pairings by relationship experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla, and John Aiken will yield both passionate chemistry and relationship red flags, with one bawling bride left declaring, “I don’t want to be with anyone who gets arrested.”

From jilted grooms to bombshell revelations, let's look in detail at how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 16 online in various countries.

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 13 for free in Australia

Here come the brides! On Channel Nine Aussies can watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 13 and fall in love with a new group of contestants. The show will debut on Monday, February 2 at 7.30pm AEDT, with episodes airing earlier every Sunday at 7pm AEDT and then Monday through Wednesday at 7:30pm.

100% free to use, you'll also be able to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 13 through Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and a password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Australia. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're right back at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere

If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch MAFS Australia just as you would at home.

While 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australia-based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch MAFS Australia 2026 as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Married at First Sight Australia 2026 online in the UK

The big day is yet to be announced, but UK fans can usually watch MAFS Australia free on the free-to-air channel E4, about a month after episodes debut Down Under. Though once we have an exact date, we'll update this page.

You'll also be able to stream episodes online on the network's on-demand service called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a wide range of devices via its app.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFS Australia is on? Use a VPN and follow the instructions above to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

Can I Watch Married at First Sight Australia in North America?

It seems the relationship between Married at First Sight Australia and North America has been annulled! While the popular show previously aired on Lifetime in the US, Season 10 was the last to be uploaded to the on-demand platform. Given the the US has its own version of MAFS, it looks as though Married at First Sight Australia may have been dropped for good, with no steaming options in Canada either.

Remember, though: if you're an Aussie abroad, you can use a VPN and access 9Now streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 13 Contestants

The Grooms:

Alissa Fay, 33, a nurse and social media manager from South Australia

Bec Zacharia, 35, an account manager from South Australia

Brook Crompton, 27, a model from Queensland

Gia Fleur, 35, a disability support worker from Victoria

Julia Vogl, 35, a confidence consultant from Victoria.

Mel Akbayir, 28, a communications specialist from New South Wales

Rachel Gilmore, 35, a team leader from Victoria

Rebecca Zukowski, 51, a leasing manager from Victoria

Stella Mickunaite, 32, a beauty technician from New South Wales

The Brides:

Chris Nield, 31, a construction supervisor from Victoria

Danny Hewitt, 34, a businessman from Victoria

David Momoh, 31, an e-commerce product manager from Queensland

Filip Gregov, 37, a carpenter from Victoria

Grayson McIvor, 34, a company director from Victoria

Luke Fourniotis, 30, a farmer from Victoria

Scott McCristal, 33, a business owner and from Queensland.

Steve Powell, 50, a creative director and "silver fox" from Victoria

Steven Danyluk, 34, a marine technician from New South Wales

Where Can I Watch MAFS: After The Dinner Party? This brand-new extension of the MAFS Australia universe will stream weekly on Stan from Wednesday, February 18, with episodes arriving after every emotionally-fraught dinner party and hosted by Jules Lund, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.