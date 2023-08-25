How To Watch Love Island Games Online And Stream All-Star Spin-Off – Premiere Date, Host, Ex-Islanders, And More

How To Watch Love Island Games

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Wednesday, November 1 Stream: Peacock TV from $5.99 a month (US) International stream: ITVX (UK) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) | CTV (CA) (All unconfirmed) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Love Island Games: Preview

Love Island producers love a crossover. First we saw a couple of Aussies enter the villa in January's winter iteration of Love Island UK. Now Season 10's Scott van-der Sluis is currently cracking on in Fiji in the US version. Bringing back past Love Island stars, Peacock has announced Love Island spin-off, the Love Island Games, which puts a second chance twist on the reality show's usual format. Arriving soon, find out how to watch Love Island Games online from anywhere, and get all the latest gossip on everything you could possibly need to know right here.

Love Island Games will bring together islanders from villas past across the show's various versions, including the US, UK, and Australia, with Love Island UK's Maya Jama revealed to be hosting the spin-off. Promising dramatic twists on the tried and tested formula of finding love (and growing those Instagram followings), the "All Star" series will feature plenty of familiar faces along the way.

The spin-off will take place in Fiji, with Maya Jama leading contestants through challenges and the franchise's trademark recoupling ceremonies. With plenty of outlets already speculating about who will be joining the All Stars cast, find out everything we know so far below, as well as when and how you can watch Love Island Games online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island Games online in the US

Home to Love Island USA, Love Island Games is set to arrive on Peacock from November 1, with six new episodes landing on the platform every week – though a finalized schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Following a recent price increase, a Peacock subscription starts from $5.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $10.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($59.99 or $119.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island Games from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island Games just as you would at home.

While Peacock TV is blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Love Island Games on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island Games as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out ExpressVPN and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island Games, head to Peacock TV

How to watch Love Island Games online in the UK

The Love Island franchise originated on ITV, with all English-speaking iterations finding their way onto its on-demand platform. Alongside Love Island USA, then, we expect episodes of Love Island Games to arrive on ITVX, though there may be some delay between its US release and when episodes make their way across the Atlantic.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Watch Love Island Games in Australia

9Now is usually the place to get your Love Island fix whether you're team UK or USA, or waving that Aussie flag with its Australian version.

For those Down Under, though, there appears to be quite a substantial delay when it comes to the American iteration, which could mean a similar story when the Love Island Games starts streaming.

We'll update when we know more about Australia's viewing options of the spin-off series.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island Games in New Zealand

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island, including both the UK and USA iterations, so we expect Love Island Games episodes to land here – hopefully just a few days behind its release in the States.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

While those in Canada are pretty limited with an official broadcaster of Love Island UK, it does serve episodes of Love Island USA on CTV. Considering the Love Island Games is a Peacock production much like the USA version, we reckon CTV might just be the place to stream the "All Stars" spin-off.

Episodes will likely end up on the network’s on-demand platform, which, if you're a cable customer, is completely free to access.

Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Everything We Know About Love Island Games

Love Island Games Trailer

What Date Will Love Island Games Start? Peacock revealed Love Island Games will begin on November 1, with six episodes arriving every week on the platform, though no specific release schedule has yet been released.

Who Is Hosting Love Island Games? Maya Jama will be hosting the Love Island Games. Taking over as the UK iterations host from Laura Whitmore in 2023 for Season 9, Maya Jama has not long announced the winners of Love Island UK Season 10, and will now be setting off shortly to film the Love Island spin-off.

She will be joined by the dulcet tones of Iain Stirling, who does voiceover for both UK and USA iterations of Love Island.

Where Will Love Island Games Be Filmed? The Love Island Games spin-off will be filmed in Fiji, which is where Love Island USA Season 1 and 5 were filmed. While not confirmed, it wouldn't be completely off the mark to assume the Fiji villa will be used once again for the Love Island Games.