Insider Shares Take On Where Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Stand In The Wake Of 'Backlash'

There are a lot of reasons, both good and bad, why Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines recently. The box office success of The Housemaid has been a big highlight. However, her American Eagle jeans campaign and the launch of her new lingerie brand have led to some controversy and backlash. Meanwhile, reports about her alleged relationship with Scooter Braun are also coming out, and the most recent one makes claims about where they stand amid all this.

While Sydney Sweeney recently made comments about her ideal partner , and has not personally confirmed her relationship with Braun, an insider says they’re “still going strong.” This claim came from a source who spoke to Us Weekly , as they also alleged that the pair are in a “very casual, laid-back relationship.”

This person also alleged that the actress is going through a tough time right now personally, explaining:

Sydney is still navigating this era and feels like she has been really misunderstood. She’s been in a better headspace in the last month, but had a hard time with all the recent backlash.

As I mentioned, last year, Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign got a lot of people talking. At the time, she said the reaction to her “great jeans” ad “surprised her,” and she clarified that she does not “support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.”

A few months later, when she launched her lingerie line Syrn, controversy followed again. That was partially because of a bra stunt she pulled with the Hollywood sign . Along with that, people were roasting the brand’s name online.

Now, while the insider didn’t specify the “recent backlash” they were referring to, those are the most prominent examples that took over the internet.

Anyway, per the source, apparently, Braun has been supportive of Sweeney’s business ventures and her work ethic, as they explained:

She’s really excited about the line and has been pouring her heart and soul into it. It means a lot to her to have the inclusivity in the space. Scooter loves that she has a business mindset and is very driven.

Sweeney and Braun were first linked in June of 2025. While their relationship has not been officially confirmed, they have been seen and photographed together on various occasions. However, according to this insider, while they are together and going well, they are still keeping things “very casual.”