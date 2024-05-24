How To Watch Love Island UK Season 11 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK Season 10

Swipe to scroll horizontally Launch: Monday, June 3 at 9pm BST Channel: ITV2 Free live stream: ITVX (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island UK Season 11: Preview

No other iteration of Love Island would soft launch a new season via the country's monarch other than Love Island UK. That's exactly what host Maya Jama did when attending a Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Upon explaining the premise to King Charles III as "young people [snogging] somewhere", she added that she would be jetting off to Spain soon to film the new season.

Just a few days later we got confirmation of Love Island UK Season 11's start date, with plenty of rumors of who will be entering the villa this summer. Find out everything you need to know, including how to watch Love Island UK Season 11 this summer for free from anywhere.

Starting June 3, regular programming returns to our screens this summer after January's Love Island All Stars special. Now we're back to a fresh batch of attractive, tanned, taut twenty-somethings looking to find love (and a partnership deal). Thrown together in the iconic Love Island villa in Majorca, there will be pulling for chats, cracking on, recoupling ceremonies, and maybe even a stint in Casa Amor.

Rumored islanders include Welsh rugby player Ciaran Davies to Olivia Attwood's pal, Robbie Vint, who was best man to her husband Bradley Dack at their wedding. Always endeavouring to tick that diversity box, digital creator Patsy Field is also rumored to be entering the villa, born with Erb's Palsy, which left her with one arm shorter than the other.

Always revealing its OG line-up ahead of the launch, we expect to get to know exactly who the Season 11 contestants will be on Monday, May 27. Until then, find out how to watch Love Island UK Season 11 when it arrives on screens in a couple of weeks, and all the details on everything else there is to know below.

Watch Love Island UK Season 11 online free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Slap on the Factor 50, because Love Island UK is about to touch down for another summer of villa drama. Season 11 will launch on Monday, June 3 at 9pm BST on ITV2. New episode will then air at the same time every night, including Saturday night usual Unseen Bits episode.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island UK Season 11 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island UK Season 11, head to ITVX.

Watch Love Island Season 11 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu has always been the casa for all things Love Island UK and Season 11 will likely see a delay in episodes arriving on the Disney-owned platform. This can be anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks, but we'll update this section when we know more.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 11 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Those in Australia have always been well served for all islander action. New episodes of Love Island Season 11 are likely to start arriving on Channel 9's free on-demand streaming service, 9Now just a few days after launch. Episodes usually arrive around 6pm AEST every day, but we'll confirm once we know more.

100% free to use, watch Love Island UK through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Love Island Season 11 in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Want to watch Love Island UK in New Zealand? Love Island found a new home for Kiwis as of its last season, which means you can expect to be able to watch Love Island UK Season 11 on free service, TVNZ+, moving away from NeonTV.

Generally TVNZ+ is just a few days behind the UK schedule, so episodes should begin arriving around June 5.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).

Everything you need to know about Love Island UK Season 11

(Image credit: ITV)

Who will host Love Island Season 11? After taking up the reins from Laura Whitmore in 2023, Maya Jama will continue her reign as Love Island UK host for Season 11. She has continued to prove very popular in the role, also bagging the role for Peacock's Love Island Games last year. And worry not, the much-loved narration of Scottish comedian, Iain Stirling, will also be returning for Season 11.

Love Island UK Season 11 Trailer

Where is Love Island UK Season 11 being filmed? Following a stint in South Africa for All Stars in January, Love Island UK will once again take up residence in Majorca, Spain for its latest instalment of very muggy summer romance. The villa is near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar. This is the villa that was built for Season 9 of the reality dating show and is the fourth villa to be constructed for the show.