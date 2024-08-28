How To Watch Made In Korea: The K-Pop Experience Online For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Made In Korea: The K-Pop Experience Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: August 17 New Episodes: every Saturday at 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience - Preview

Five British boys attempt to become the next big K-pop band in just 100 days as they touchdown in Seol. Put through the rigorous K-pop training process, Blaise, Dexter, James, Olly, and Reese have one dream: and that's to become a world famous boy band. Airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, find out how to watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience online from anywhere and for free.

Across six episodes, the five boys will be put through their paces with the world's greatest choreographers and songwriters, as well as learning from K-pop experts and immersing themselves in the culture.

Critiqued by the undisputed K-pop expert, Hee Jun Yoon, Director of the Artist Development Center at SM Entertainment, she has been responsible for the success of huge K-pop stars including RIIZE, Red Velvet, and SHINee.

Citing Duran Duran among other British acts as her favorites, Hee Jun Yoon is up for the challenge of bringing K-pop to a European market. "The idea of a young girl who loved British boy bands, growing up to work in the K-pop industry, and now having the opportunity to produce a British team is truly meaningful."

But will Dear Alice – the name taken on by the five boys – reach the heights of BTS, Blackpink, and Seventeen, all who have managed to crash into the western world? Find out across the course of this exciting new music experiment. All the details on how to watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience from anywhere are below.

How to watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience online free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience premiered on free-to-air channel BBC One on August 17. New episodes will air every Saturday at around 5.15pm BST. (Full schedule below.) You'll also be able to watch episodes when they land on BBC iPlayer.

You can access BBC iPlayer on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the US can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.09 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience outside the UK?

There is no indication at present that Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience will be available to stream outside of the UK. We reckon your best bet will eventually be UK-specialist streamer BritBox, but there is no sign of it there yet.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access BBC iPlayer streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience Trailer

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience Trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience premiered on Saturday, August 17. Episodes will air on BBC One on Saturday evenings as well as being available on BBC iPlayer the same day.