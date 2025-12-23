How To Watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special Online And Stream Both Episodes Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials Online

Watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials: Preview

Snow, love, and the plaintive cries of newborn babies fill the air as Call the Midwife returns with another heartwarming, two-part special full of Christmas cheer. It’s a cherished fixture of the festive TV schedule, broadcasting each year and still wooing an average audience of 7 million viewers, as people gather round to enjoy another magical "Noël" with the nuns of Nonnatus House. Read on below and we’ll explain how to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas specials online for free on BBC iPlayer and from anywhere in the world.

The first year of the 1970s is almost over, and the nuns continue to battle huge challenges – the extent of which will be revealed when Series 15 debuts next year in early January. As home births decline, and the order’s religious beliefs come into conflict with the NHS and notions of modern healthcare, they’re in danger of becoming obsolete. And no one feels this more keenly than Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter). Yet a disaster at the Mother House during the holidays provides a renewed sense of clarity and purpose about her religious vocation.

This year’s two-part special is essentially a tale of two halves. Left to their own devices, the midwives get merry (a little too merry!) as snow transforms Poplar into a winter wonderland, while, following catastrophic news of a landslide at the order’s Mother House in Kowloon, the sisters immediately leave on a mercy mission to hot, humid Hong Kong. Yet whatever continent they’re on, the spirit of Christmas – of charity, hope, and compassion – illuminates everything like a bright light.

They’re joined by Fred (Cliff Parisi) and Violet (Annabelle Apsion), who witness the disaster en route as they arrive to spend the big day with Violet’s son. And Fred, reliable as ever, just happens to have packed his Kris Kringle outfit to spread some ho ho holiday cheer.

Back home in London, things are as festive as ever. Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers), who’s just taken her vows, joins midwives Joyce (Renee Bailey) and Rosalind (Rosalind Clifford) as part of a joyous street parade, weaving through Poplar on a float and looking resplendent in angels wings.

Sister Veronica discovers a newborn baby, just hours old, abandoned in a cardboard box, leaving the childless nun torn between her maternal instincts and ongoing religious devotion, while Cyril welcomes a terminally-ill stranger – the former occupant of his current home – to live with him and celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hannukah together.

Cosy up and warm your cockles with this emotional, heartwarming special. We’ll explain below exactly how you can watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas special online, for FREE, and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! UK viewers can watch Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas special on BBC One; however, they’ll be not one, but two feelgood episodes. The first will air on Thursday, December 25 (the big day itself!) at 8.15pm GMT, followed by the second installment on December 26 at 8.30pm GMT.

Don’t have cable? You can watch the Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas specials live online via BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas specials online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special online free in the US

It’s a Christmas miracle! US viewers can watch this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special on Thursday, December 25 too, and catch it the same day as their British cousins, on PBS, PBS.com, or via the PBS app. Unlike the UK, though, it’ll air as one single, two-hour long episode.

For those without the PBS channel, don’t fret. You can stream it completely free on PBS.com, live, or on-demand for about 30-days after broadcast. If you need extended access, or want to enjoy the wider library of PBS content (including fellow beloved import All Creatures Great and Small), subscribe to PBS Passport. It’ll cost you $5 a month, or $60 for the whole year.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special online in Canada

As above, Canadians can watch Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas special on December 25, airing from 8pm ET/PT on the PBS channel.

Don’t have PBS access? Viewers in the Great White North can access PBS.com and stream the episode live for free. Alternatively, it will stay on the streaming service for a few weeks following its debut, but after this time you’ll need to purchase a WPBS Passport membership to watch the episode (plus full seasons of other hit shows), which costs about CA$5 per month.

Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.

How to watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special online in Australia

Those in sunny Australia will want a BritBox subscription to access the latest Call the Midwife Christmas special when it arrives on Saturday, December 27 – just a few days after its Christmas Day debut overseas.

You can get a monthly BritBox subscription for AU$13.99 a month, or save money with the annual AU$139.99 plan. And, if you’re new to the streamer, you get to enjoy a 7-day free trial first!

NB: If you’re traveling and keen to connect to your usual OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas specials online from wherever you happen to be.

Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials, Trailer

Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials, Cast

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Helen George as Trixie

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Gee

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Georgie Glen as Millicent Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine

Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda

Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Specials, Episode Release Schedule

In the UK, the Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas special consists of two episodes broadcast over two consecutive days, while in the US, Canada, and Australia, they’ll be condensed into a single, feature-length episode.