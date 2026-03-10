I Never Would Have Thought To Mix A Blazer Dress With A Sheer Skirt, But Nicole Kidman Brought The Fun To The Scarpetta Carpet

You can always count on Nicole Kidman to bring her A-game both on-screen and on the red carpet. She just proved that again, too, because as her new show, Scarpetta, prepares to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule , she paired a blazer dress with a sheer skirt for its red carpet, creating a stunning and innovative take on the sheer trend.

Scarpetta, which is a book-to-screen adaptation based on Patricia Cornwell’s novels, is set to premiere for those with an Amazon Prime subscription on March 11. So, to celebrate, Nicole Kidman, who plays the titular forensic pathologist, showed up to the New York premiere in style. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Prime Video)

As you can see, Kidman was rocking a stunning double-breasted black blazer dress that transitioned into a black sheer skirt. While the top half is all business and the bottom half is very fun, this combo actually works so well. Overall, it creates a stunning fashion moment that’s unlike other sheer looks I’ve seen.

According to the actress’s stylist, Jason Bolden, the look is by Chanel and its artistic director, Matthieu Blazy. His Instagram post about the look also highlights the shoes Kidman was wearing under the skirt, which were black high heels that featured a bright red apple in the middle of the heel.

Overall, Kidman let the look stand for itself, as she wasn’t wearing statement jewelry, and she kept her glam fairly neutral.

All around, this outfit was so fun, and I love that the Big Little Lies star showed off a new side of this beloved trend.

It actually reminds me of the time Kristen Stewart proved that a sheer skirt and shorts can go together. I’m also thinking of other innovative takes on this trend, like Rachel Zegler’s high-neck lavender mini dress from last year and the sheer snakeskin gown Jenna Ortega rocked at one of Wednesday’s Season 2 premieres. Truly, the sheer trend knows no bounds, and I'm here for how Nicole Kidman emphasized that point with this fit.

I also love that she wore it to celebrate Scarpetta. The crime thriller series follows Kidman’s Dr. Kay Scarpetta as she returns to her hometown to investigate a murder, and it features a dual timeline that flashes between the aforementioned present story and the 1990s, when Scarpetta was in the early years of her career.

Alongside Kidman, the show stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose and Rosy McEwen (who plays the younger version of Kidman’s character).