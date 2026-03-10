I’m Pumped Cameron Diaz (Finally) Landed A New Rom-Com

When I think of Cameron Diaz’s most iconic movies, The Holiday, My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, and Shrek immediately come to mind. Notably, all of those are either great rom-coms or are centered around a romance. Now, after making her big return to acting last year in Back in Action , she’s about to be back in action in the rom-com genre.

After retiring from acting and taking a break that lasted 11 years, Cameron Diaz is back in the game in full force. In the time since the release of Back in Action (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ), she lined up five more projects that she’ll be acting in. This includes Shrek 5 , which will be released in 2027, as well as Outcome, which is on the 2026 movie schedule . However, today, we’re going to focus on the untitled romantic comedy she’s set to star in alongside Stephen Merchant.

At the moment, this romantic comedy is untitled; however, we did get some major casting news about it. Per Deadline , Diaz is set to star alongside Merchant, who is also the director and co-writer of the film. Sherry Cola and Josh Segarra are also set to star in this movie, and it was recently revealed that Lisa Gilroy, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Dustin Ybarra and Fabrizio Guido have joined the ensemble as well. All these folks are very funny, which will serve this movie’s premise perfectly.

The film will follow a British workaholic (Merchant) who works at a bougie hotel in New York. He is in need of a wife, and Diaz’s character, who is a struggling stand-up comedian, needs health insurance. So, they set up a fake marriage that (obviously, because this is a rom-com) leads to actual love.

Notably, this film is being produced by Merchant and Lee Eisenberg, as well as the folks over at Point Grey Pictures, which includes Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Now, no matter what, I’d be stoked for this movie. The premise is so fun, and I love the idea of Diaz playing a stand-up comedian. However, it’s an incredibly exciting project because it marks her first true rom-com since 2014. That year, she starred in Sex Tape with Jason Segel as well as The Other Woman, which is more of a revenge comedy with a sprinkle of romance than a true rom-com. So, this new project is a true return to form for the beloved actress

Before Diaz’s retirement , her career was partially defined by the rom-coms she did. She’s a shining star in the genre, and so to see her come back to it in full force brings me an immense amount of joy.

While Back in Action saw her and Jamie Foxx playing a couple, it was way more an action movie than a rom-com. This project with Stephen Merchant sounds like a true romantic comedy, and it seems like it will have a whole lot of rom and com in it, so you best believe I’ll be seated whenever it's released.