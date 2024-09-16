How To Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 9 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, September 16 Channel: E4 Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9: Preview

It's traditionally been the grittier, snarling cousin of the Aussie phenomenon, but this year's MAFS UK cast members look like a friendly bunch, none moreso than Kristina, who needs protecting at all costs. Catch the new series with our guide below, where we explain how to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 online for free with Channel 4.

Single parents are out in force in the class of 2024, 48-year-old Richelle being one of them. Having raised a now-20-year-old daughter and made a name for herself in the cut-throat worlds of both politics and finance, her demands are exacting. Bubbly beautician Holly, on the other hand, only realized she was pregnant with her first child 37 weeks in.

Manufacturing engineer Nathan says he's sick and tired of the models forming a queue outside his door, though he's something of a wallflower compared to Alex. Birmingham's finest oozes confidence, especially in regard to his bedroom prowess, though Bristolian sales manager Emma could give him a run for his money, having once run a blog called 'Man of the Month’.

There's also an erstwhile clown, a former member of the England Deaf men's soccer squad, and possibly the poshest person to have ever applied for the show. For more details on this year's contestants, couples and all the information you need to watch Married at First Sight UK online and stream every all episodes from anywhere, keep on scrolling.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 online in the UK

Married at First Sight UK Season 9 will be on free-to-air channel E4 in the UK, starting with the premiere at 9pm BST on Monday, September 16. Episodes air at the same time from Monday to Thursday.

If you want to catch up with all episodes, then you can watch Married at First Sight UK online on the network's on-demand service, Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFSUK is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight UK on Channel 4 just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Married at First Sight UK, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 in Australia?

Seeing as free-to-air Channel 9 is home to all things Married at First Sight in Australia, it's only a matter of time before Season 9 of the UK version airs Down Under.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 in North America?

There's no word yet on when or if Married at First Sight UK Season 9 will air in the US or Canada, though hopeful fans should brace themselves for a lengthy wait.

As detailed above, if you’re away from home you can download a VPN to connect to Channel 4, or your preferred regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

MAFS UK Season 9 Contestants

The Grooms:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Adam 33 Barber Nottingham Alex 28 Aviation operations Birmingham Caspar 34 Head gardener New Forest Kieran 28 Mechanic Newcastle Nathan 24 Engineer Somerset Orson 41 Project engineer St Kitts and Nevis Ross 32 Painter and decorator Manchester

The Brides: