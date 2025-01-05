How To Watch Playing Nice Online Starring Happy Valley's James Norton And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Playing Nice Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: January 5 2025 at 9pm GMT Free Stream: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Playing Nice: Synopsis:

One of the first projects to come out of James Norton's Rabbit Track Picture production company, Playing Nice stars the co-founder alongside Niamh Algar, James McArdle, and Jessica Brown Findlay, and is adapted from JP Delaney's psychological thriller of the same name. Airing in the UK first on free-to-air network ITV, read on for how to watch Playing Nice online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Set in Cornwall, two couples learn that their toddler sons were swapped at birth. Pete (Norton, Happy Valley) and Maddie (Algar, The Virtues) make up one couple while Miles (McArdle, Andor) and Lucy (Brown Findlay, The Flatshare) make up the other. Posed with the question: do they keep the son they raised, or reclaim their biological child, the couples seemingly come to a unanimous decision.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that Miles and Lucy might want both children, with both couples stretched to their limits as they try everything to keep their families together.

Described as "a heartbreaking, dramatic, and very compelling story", it's also a tale shrouded in mystery, lies, and deception as it is slowly revealed what happened on that fateful day the boys were switched at the hospital.

Worlds away from that of Tommy Lee Royce and Happy Valley, James Norton is set to destroy us in an entirely different way in Playing Nice alongside this exciting cast. Read on with our guide below explaining how to watch Playing Nice online and for free from anywhere.

How to watch Playing Nice online for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

The four part adaptation Playing Nice will air on Sunday, January 5 at 9pm GMT on ITV1. The next episode will then air on Monday, January 6 at the same time, with the remaining two episodes going out the following Sunday and Monday. You'll also be able to watch live on ITVX where all four episodes will be made available as a boxset on January 5.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. WC1X 0DA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Playing Nice from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Playing Nice online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Playing Nice as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Playing Nice, head to ITVX.

Can I watch Playing Nice online in the US, Canada, and Australia?

There's no word yet of a streaming home for Playing Nice outside of the UK. We will endeavor to update this guide when we know more about how to watch Playing Nice in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Currently abroad? As detailed above, a VPN will let you access your favorite streaming services no matter what country you’re currently traveling in.

Playing Nice Trailer

PLAYING NICE | Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube Watch On

Playing Nice Cast

James Norton as Pete

Niamh Algar as Maddie

James McArdle as Miles

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lucy

Playing Nice Release Schedule

All four episodes of Playing Nice will drop on ITVX on Sunday, January 5 in the UK. You can always tune in and watch episodes on linear TV channel ITV1 with the full release schedule below.

Episode 1: Sunday, January 5 at 9pm GMT

Episode 2: Monday, January 6 at 9pm GMT

Episode 3: Sunday, January 12 at 9pm GMT

Episode 4: Monday, January 13 at 9pm GMT