How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Final Online And Stream Live For Free And From Anywhere

Watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2024: Preview

It’s showtime! For three months we’ve watched as fifteen celebrities performed their socks off every Saturday. There have been tears, stress fractures, and jaw-dropping triumphs. Now the BBC dance competition reaches its thrilling conclusion as our four finalists hit the dancefloor one last time. Find out who takes home the Glitterball trophy with our guide below, which explains how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final and 100% free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

The twinkly-eyed Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to bid farewell to a truly remarkable season. We’ve seen 10s across the board as our celebrity contestants and their pro partners have consistently wowed the judges with their passion, creative choreography, and, of course, their fundamentals. And, for once, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke unanimously agree that this year's contestants have been some of the best in the show’s history.

That was evident in last week’s smoking semi-final. JLS singer JB Gill and Lauren Oakley scored a perfect 40 for their sensational samba to Basement Jaxx song “Red Alert,” something that hasn't been achieved by a male contestant in 18 years. Tasha Ghouri and fan-favorite Aljaž Škorjanec maintained their hold on the leaderboard’s top spot with their breathtaking routine to “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” while Chris McCausland – who lost his sight at 22 – and partner Dianne Buswell were overcome with emotion after delivering a magical waltz set to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

After the judges opted to eliminate Pete Wicks, the show's four finalists were confirmed. JB and Lauren, Chris and Dianne, Tasha and Aljaž, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Copolla will now go toe-to-toe in Strictly’s grand final as they perform three dances each. Some anticipated highlights? JB and Lauren's funkadelic Motown medley showdance, for starters, and a special musical performance by Brit award-winning songwriter RAYE.

Who will be crowned this year’s cha-cha-cha champions? There’s only one way to find out. Scroll on below where we explain how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final online for free wherever you are tonight!

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2024 online in the UK for free

Get ready to strut your stuff this Saturday, December 14 and watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024’s final episode. The episode will air on BBC One from 6pm GMT.

Can't tune into linear TV? You can watch Strictly Come Dancing live or on catch-up via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online. by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing as if you were at home with a VPN

Who Is Through To The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Final?

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

What Dances Will The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Finalists Perform?