Fans Couldn't Get Over Tom Cruise With Taylor Swift At The Chiefs Game, But One Comment Made Me Laugh Out Loud

As the Kansas City Chiefs played and Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce from her suite, she could also be seen sitting next to a surprising A-lister: Tom Cruise. Yes, Tom Cruise, as in the star of Top Gun and Mission: Impossible. The two were seen chatting it up while the Chiefs played the Broncos. Now, following that airing on the 2026 TV schedule , fans have comments about it, and one really made me laugh out loud.

Now, before we get to the comments, allow me to show you the moment. The NFL posted the clip on X, and in it, you can see Swift and Cruise having a passionate conversation up in a box at the game. Take a look:

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNFDENvsKC on ESPNStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/59S027XB8MSeptember 15, 2026

As is expected when one of the world’s biggest pop stars and movie stars interact, the internet has thoughts about this. Don’t worry, we’ll get to lots of their comments too. However, we have to start with the one that actually made me LOL. If you’ve been to anything at a stadium or arena, you know how painful it can be to get out of the parking lot after an event. That’s what this comment from @joshkilingler on X was about, and picturing Cruise dealing with that made me crack up:

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Later on, his greatest ever stunt. Getting out of the parking lot quickly! Hey oh.

It’s not just thinking about Cruise dealing with parking that makes this funny; it’s also the realization that he might not actually have to. He has a helicopter. As one comment pointed out, a helicopter could “drop a rope ladder down and he will open the window of the suite and fly away.” And you know what? Considering the Mission: Impossible star flew his helicopter to Simon Pegg’s house one time and asked if he could land his chopper on a Star Wars set so he could visit, I wouldn’t put exiting a football game via one past him.

While this whole theoretical situation had me laughing, plenty of other comments made me smile too. For example, many tweets had to do with the work conversations these two titans of their respective industries could have had or silly references to work they’ve already done. Take a look:

Mission: Impossible IX - Shake It Off part one - @Risalahbola

soundtrack for days of thunder 2 confirmed - @verybrookie

taylor swift what do you know about digger. tom cruise what do you know about ts13 - @PHMmaroon

Maybe 1.1 and 1.2 on the planet when it comes to putting Asses In Seats - @W_B_Rick

I like to think they're just quoting Jerry Maguire to each other. - @CBSScottWhite

My first thought when I saw these two together was also about their work. I was particularly entertained by the ones about their upcoming projects. With Digger on the 2026 movie schedule and Taylor Swift’s 13th album being highly speculated about, I certainly was wondering if they were speaking about those things. I also can’t help but think about how cool it would be if Taylor Swift wrote a song for the Days of Thunder sequel that Cruise is set to star in alongside Anne Hathaway.

My second thought was they might have spoken about Swift and Kelce’s wedding. Marcello Hernández did say Cruise was the most surprising guest he saw at that event, so maybe the Mission: Impossible star was trading stories with the “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer from that night.

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No matter what conversations were had, this pairing at this football game was unexpected, but very fun to see. What was even more fun were the funny comments that came after. Now, I’ll be curious to see if a collaboration comes out of it, and I’d love to know if Cruise got to this sporting event via car or helicopter…because really, either option is doable for him.