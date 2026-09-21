Taylor Swift Fans Thought Her Viral Ring Moment Was Cute, But NFL Fans Sound Way Saltier

It’s been nearly three months since the “wedding of the century” between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Just in case anyone forgot, though, the “Opalite” singer was quick to remind us, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts aired on the 2026 TV schedule. But while Swifties loved seeing Taylor flash her wedding band in an instantaneously viral moment, some NFL fans got super salty.

Taylor Swift Appeared To Shout, ‘That’s My Husband!’ After Travis Kelce Touchdown

Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium for a second week in a row, after being seen last week chatting with Tom Cruise while they took in the Chiefs game. This week she was surrounded by family as they watched Travis Kelce score his first touchdown of the season. It was a big play — putting the Chiefs ahead in the first quarter of a hard-fought game that they would eventually win in overtime.

Travis Kelce’s touchdown drew an appropriately raucous reaction from his wife, as she was shown pointing to her wedding ring and seemingly shouting, “That’s my husband!” You can see the viral moment on Instagram below:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) A photo posted by on

Many fans seemingly got the same dopamine burst that they experienced the first time they heard Travis Kelce call Taylor Swift his “wife,” and they voiced their support for the proud missus on social media, writing:

I love how Taylor and Travis are so happy for each other’s success! 💗💕💗💕💗 – n.t.9193

💗💕💗💕💗 – n.t.9193 Too cute😊 such a supportive couple👏👏👏 – sunnyday1868

– sunnyday1868 She is so happy and proud of him🙌❤️ I love it. – caroline_kratz

– caroline_kratz Okay that’s soooo cute 🔥 – hetisdelenny

Others, however, weren’t so happy to be reminded about the happy couple.

‘Here We Go Again.’ Some NFL Fans Are Salty Over The Taylor Swift Appearance

As both an NFL fan and a Taylor Swift fan, even I can admit that three years ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship first went public, the NFL overdid it with the attention they paid to the singer. It was an exciting time — who can blame them?

Well, lots of football fans did blame them, and although NFL broadcasts have scaled back the cutaways to Taylor Swift — only occasionally showing her after a big Kelce play — some people were really triggered by Sunday night’s ring display. As txbubs said on Instagram:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Omg, it’s the Taylor show again!! I heard NFL players can ask camera coordinators not to show their wives or families, if they choose to be private. Don’t know if that’s true or not, but obviously this woman loves the attention. 🙄

There were plenty of other salty comments from people who seem to wish the networks could keep their focus on the football. People were complaining about it on multiple posts showing Taylor Swift’s viral “husband” declaration, commenting:

Here we go again 🙄 – caleb.frizzell23

🙄 – caleb.frizzell23 Sooo tired of her getting on tv during football 🏈 – claudiajean54

🏈 – claudiajean54 This has to stop !!! So Ridiculous.. – bigmoose50

– bigmoose50 So fake geez . We had to tolerate a year of this – roman_goddess_diana

I watched this game, so I can confirm that they really didn’t show Taylor Swift that often. Hopefully if broadcasts can limit the Taylor Cam to big Travis Kelce plays, everyone can live peacefully together this football season.

Because while some NFL fans bristle at any sight of her, there are also fans — like dads watching football with their daughters — who do want to see her cheering for her man, sorry, her husband.