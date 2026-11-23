I spend a lot of time keeping up with the 2026 TV schedule , but Sunday afternoon I was at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting in Section 107, Row 27, watching Travis Kelce catch two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in person. It was a pretty good day to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan. While I watched Patrick Mahomes and Kelce go to work on the field, a different conversation was brewing online about a familiar hand gesture from the tight end's wife, Taylor Swift. Sorry, Swifties, she wasn’t giving her "peace sign" while celebrating her Dear Husband’s touchdowns.

In one clip, Swift held up two fingers, prompting some fans to wonder if she was flashing her familiar peace sign. Having been there for the game, I think I can help clear this one up. Those two fingers had a pretty straightforward explanation: her DH had just scored two touchdowns. The videos of her celebrating with the Kelce family are awfully cute and also clear up the situation.

🎥| Taylor with the most joyous touchdown celebration for her husband!😊 https://t.co/udtlrbvBA4November 22, 2026

Now, I didn't have a view into the family suite from my seat. Still, I did watch a woman in front of me continuously use her phone to zoom in and scan the box for, I assume, Taylor. Unfortunately it was to no avail, if her body language was any indication. Thankfully, the broadcast cameras and fans with a clearer vantage point of Taylor dutifully had it covered.

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Swift has had plenty of company at Chiefs games this season, including Caitlin Clark, who recently admitted they both got nervous while watching Kelce play . This time Swift watched with her parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Donna Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and some of the Kelce kids. After Travis' second touchdown, the cameras caught one particularly adorable moment when Swift bent down to embrace Jason and Kylie's oldest daughter , Wyatt.

Wyatt, 7, looks absolutely delighted, and Swift is just as animated. There's something especially sweet about seeing them celebrate together, considering the little girl has gone from knowing her uncle's famous girlfriend as "Taylor Swift" to having her as Aunt Taylor after Swift and Kelce's July wedding . If I were Wyatt, I'd be telling that story at school for the rest of the year.

The moment was cute enough that fans kept sharing it, including another post celebrating it. The Kelce family has given viewers plenty of entertaining moments over the years, but watching a kid light up because her uncle scored a touchdown is hard to beat.

Some viewers understandably took the two-finger celebration as a peace sign, which isn't exactly an unreasonable assumption. We've already seen a simple gesture from Swift cause a stir when she pointed to her wedding ring after an earlier Kelce touchdown , so I understand why fans were paying attention. Except this time, those of us following the action on the field had an answer ready. Kelce scored twice, and his wife was keeping count. Besides, Kelce has talked about how much of a football expert Swift has become , so I have a feeling she knew exactly what she was celebrating.

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(Image credit: ABC)

Patrick Mahomes found Kelce for an 8-yard score on the Chiefs' opening possession. Then, late in the second quarter, the quarterback connected with him again on a 22-yard touchdown pass. Kelce finished with six catches for 74 yards as Kansas City beat Arizona 34-7.

It was a pretty big day for Kelce beyond giving his wife a reason to wave two fingers in the air. His first touchdown moved him past Rob Gronkowski for third place in career touchdowns among tight ends when postseason scores are included. He also hadn't caught two touchdowns in a regular-season game since 2022. That gives me one more reason to appreciate the game I happened to catch in person.

A postgame clip of Kelce even circulated after the win, because apparently fans weren't quite ready to call it a day on 'Tay and Trav Watch' even when the clock hit zero.