How To Watch Tetris Online And Stream The Taron Egerton Movie
Taron Egerton stars as the businessman behind Tetris
Watch Tetris
|Release date: Friday, March 31
|Time: 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT
|Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus
Watch Tetris: Synopsis
Documenting the rise and falls of Tetris, the simple yet integral block busting video game that launched in the 1980s, Taron Egerton stars as Dutch video game designer and entrepreneur Henk Rogers, while Nikita Yefremov takes on the role of Alexey Pajitnov, the Soviet-born American computer engineer behind Tetris. With Apple TV Plus acquiring the rights to the movie following its SXSW Film Festival premiere, we explain below when and how to watch Tetris online where you are.
From conception to being played by the masses, Tetris documents the high-stakes legal battle which ultimately saw the intellectual property of the video game return to Pajitnov (Yefremov) and Rogers (Egerton), who helped to co-found the Tetris Company.
Egerton dubbed it "more [The] Social Network than Lego Movie" in an interview with GQ, continuing "it's an insane true story - at some point, the KGB were involved."
Also starring Toby Jones as Robert Stein and Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamuchi, the third president of Nintendo, read on for your guide on how to watch Tetris online and get a free trial with Apple TV Plus.
How to watch Tetris Online
Tetris joins Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) roster of original programming and acquired titles, landing on the platform on Friday, March 31 at approximately 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT, until the season finale on May 31.
If you're not already subscribed to Apple Plus, a subscription costs $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month (opens in new tab).
However, you may be able to take advantage of a free trial first.
If you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV, for instance, you'll be entitled to three months of Apple TV Plus for free. For everyone else, Apple TV Plus offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) as standard. Sign up now and you'll also be able to watch Ted Lasso Season 3 - its final ever season.
Tetris cast
- Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers
- Toby Jones as Robert Stein
- Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov
- Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell
- Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell
- Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi
- Ken Yamamura as Minoru Arakawa
- Ben Miles as Howard Lincoln
- Ayane Nagabuchi as Akemi Rogers
- Matthew Marsh as Mikhail Gorbachev
- Rick Yune as Larry
- Oleg Stefan as Nikolai Belikov
