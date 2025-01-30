How To Watch The Apprentice 2025 And Stream Season 19 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Apprentice 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, January 30 Time: 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Apprentice 2025: Synopsis

Once a relatively earnest reality show about finding the then Sir Alan an apprentice, the business game show has morphed into a high budget TV juggernaut in which the appeal is as much watching the phenomenally over confident candidates spectacularly under deliver in the challenges as it is seeing them tear each other apart in the boardroom in scenes that would make The Traitors blush. So read on to find out how to watch The Apprentice 2025 online and for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

These days, The Apprentice follows the formula of pretty much all reality game shows: get a bunch of young, attractive people, pit them against each other, then eliminate them one by one. The prize here is an investment from Lord Sugar himself, choosing one business ideas to pour £250,000 of his own money into.

This year's hopefuls include Anisa, who’s looking for investment in her Indian fusion pizza company, hair transplant consultant Carlo, who’s looking to overcome his “perfectionist tendencies”, and Essex lad Dean, who will be hoping Lord Sugar doesn’t cool off on the idea of investing in his air con business. There’s also Emma S. who plans to stand out in the crowded coffee market with her ‘healthy’ brew, and tutor Jonny, whose friendly approach to business is admirable, but may make him an easy target in such a ruthless process. Former tennis pro Max is looking to open a series of indoor paddle tennis centres, while bodybuilder Mia is looking to build her fitness meal prep service.

Of the new crop of candidates, Lord Sugar’s advisor, Baroness Karen Brady, had this to say: “They're all experts in their own field, all battling for the ultimate prize. I think it showcases and reflects a business community, a wide group of people who are innovative business thinkers. And I think they're all credible; they're diverse, they've got different business backgrounds [...] I think they’re a serious bunch this series too.”

Lord Sugar is confident that 19 seasons in, the show can still deliver, adding: “I think this series is going to be great. We start off with a great trip to Austria which really sets the tone for the series. We also have lots of really good tasks, from buying and selling potatoes, making a virtual pop star to creating a banking app for kids.” And what a series it looks to be – with a corporate hospitality task in Turkey, an Easter Egg design and marketing task, and the ever shambolic discount buying task all lined up for later episodes.

It’s set to be another classic season of cringe inducing challenges and heart pulsing boardrooms, so check out our guide on how to watch The Apprentice 2025 online anywhere.

How to watch The Apprentice 2025 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Season 19 of The Apprentice will begin in the UK at 9pm GMT on Thursday, January 30. Episodes will air on BBC One weekly. You can also stream the show live and on-demand for free on BBC iPlayer.

The aftershow, The Apprentice: You're Fired will go out immediately following each main episode, at 10pm GMT on BBC Two.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Apprentice 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Apprentice Season 19 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Apprentice 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Apprentice, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch The Apprentice UK online in the US, Canada or Australia?

The Apprentice UK doesn't stream internationally, so viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond are out of luck.

There have been various global versions – most famously in the US – with the Lord Sugar fronted revival of the Australian celebrity version running for two seasons which can be streamed Down Under on 9Now.

A UK citizen currently away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and connect to BBC iPlayer.

The Apprentice UK Season 19 Trailer

The Apprentice Series 19 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Apprentice UK Season 19 Episode Schedule

Episode 1: "Austria Tours" – Thursday, January 30

– Thursday, January 30 Episode 2: "Virtual Pop Star" – Thursday, February 6

– Thursday, February 6 Episode 3: TBC – Thursday, February 13

– Thursday, February 13 Episode 4: TBC – Thursday, February 20

– Thursday, February 20 Episode 5: TBC – Thursday, February 27

– Thursday, February 27 Episode 6: TBC – Thursday, March 6

– Thursday, March 6 Episode 7: TBC – Thursday, March 13

– Thursday, March 13 Episode 8: TBC – Thursday, March 20

– Thursday, March 20 Episode 9: TBC – Thursday, March 27

– Thursday, March 27 Episode 10: TBC – Thursday, April 3

– Thursday, April 3 Episode 11: "Interviews" – Thursday, April 10

– Thursday, April 10 Episode 12: "The Final" – Thursday, April 17

Amber-Rose Badrudin, Convenience store owner, 24

Convenience store owner, 24 Anisa Khan, Pizza company owner, 26

Pizza company owner, 26 Aoibheann Walsh, Hair and beauty salon owner, 36

Hair and beauty salon owner, 36 Carlo Brancati, Hair transplant consultant, 37

Hair transplant consultant, 37 Chisola Chitambala, Virtual assistant company owner, 31

Virtual assistant company owner, 31 Dean Franklin, Air conditioning company owner, 24

Air conditioning company owner, 24 Emma Rothwell, Online gift store owner, 29

Online gift store owner, 29 Emma Street, Corporate project manager, 23

Corporate project manager, 23 Frederick Afrifa, Motivational speaker & former athlete, 28

Motivational speaker & former athlete, 28 Jana Denzel, Cosmetic dentist, 33

Cosmetic dentist, 33 Jonny Heaver, Tutoring company owner, 23

Tutoring company owner, 23 Jordan Dargan, Animation entrepreneur, 22

Animation entrepreneur, 22 Keir Shave, Telemarketing company owner, 26

Telemarketing company owner, 26 Liam Snellin, Workwear brand owner, 28

Workwear brand owner, 28 Max England, Senior account manager, 30

Senior account manager, 30 Melica Moshiri, Tech recruitment company owner, 32

Tech recruitment company owner, 32 Mia Collins, Meal prep entrepreneur, 25

Meal prep entrepreneur, 25 Nadia Suliaman, Salon chain owner, 35