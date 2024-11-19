How To Watch The Listeners Online And Stream Every Episode Of The BBC’s Chilling New Drama Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Listeners Online

Watch The Listeners: Synopsis

Gather round the hearth, everyone. The BBC have a chilling new four-part series to give you the shivers as the nights draw in. Starring Rebecca Hall and adapted from Jordan Tannahill’s bestselling novel, this uncanny tale finds a woman’s life radically transformed when she becomes plagued by a relentless hum imperceptible to everyone else. Like the sound of that? Then read on below as we explain how to watch The Listeners online 100% free with BBC iPlayer and stream every episode from anywhere with a VPN.

Adapted by Tannahill from his own bestselling novel, The Listeners presents an extraordinary-sounding story grounded in our fascination with the unknown. Golden Globe-nominee Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Awakening) plays Claire, a popular secondary school teacher suddenly tormented by a persistent, low-grade buzzing, alongside migraines, nosebleeds, and visions. Does her condition have a physiological or psychological origin? All the medical tests come back negative.

The affliction drives a wedge between Claire, her husband Paul (Prasanna Puwanarajah, Ten Percent, The Crown) and daughter Ashley (Mia Tharia, Phoenix Rise), both scared and frustrated as she withdraws from their lives. Instead, she gravitates towards a disparate group of individuals who purport to experience the same auditory phenomenon. These include her pupil Kyle (Ollie West), and neighbors Omar (Amr Waked, Hulu’s Ramy) and Jo (Gayle Rankin, House of the Dragon), the latter a couple who lead a group for those that experience the hum, and seek to better understand it.

Directed by Janicza Bravo (2016 film Lemon), The Listeners explores, among other things, the ineffable aspects of human experience; the rise of conspiracy culture in the West, and a nagging desire for community in our increasingly polarized world. Tania Hussain of Collider has praised it as “a masterful exploration of isolation” run through with “existential tension,” and personally, I can’t wait to be wowed by this gripping new series.

Simply read on below for all you need to watch The Listeners online from anywhere, and stream all four episodes on BBC iPlayer.

The Listeners Trailer

The Listeners Episode Release Schedule

All four episodes will be available immediately, from 6am GMT on November 19. Viewers will also be able to watch episodes weekly on linear TV on BBC One at 9pm GMT, on the dates outlined below:

The Listeners: Episode 1 – Monday, November 19

The Listeners: Episode 2 – Monday, November 26

The Listeners: Episode 3 – Monday, December 3

The Listeners: Episode 4 – Monday, December 10

Who Is In The Cast Of The Listeners?

Rebecca Hall as Claire

Ollie West as Kyle

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Paul

Mia Tharia as Ashley

Amr Waked as Omar

Gayle Rankin as Jo

Franc Ashman as Cassandra

Samuel Edward-Cook as Damian

Kiruna Stamell as Dr Broodthaers

Karen Henthorn as Emily

Ian Mercer as Tom

Lucy Sheen as Teresa