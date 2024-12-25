How To Watch The Road Trip Online And Stream The New Beth O'Leary Adaptation From Anywhere

How To Watch The Road Trip Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, December 26 (UK, CA, AU) Stream: Paramount Plus Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Road Trip: Synopsis

Picture the farcical journeying of Planes, Trains and Automobiles meeting the wistful romantic longing of the Before… trilogy and you’re some way to imagining this new romcom miniseries. The Road Trip sees circumstance cause Addie (Emma Appleton, Everything I Know About Love) to have to share a long distance ride with a eclectic bunch, including her ex Dylan (Laurie Davidson, Guilty Party), which forces her to consider: can you meet the right person at the wrong time? Read on for our guide on how to watch The Road Trip online – and from anywhere with a VPN.

The Road Trip is the latest book to screen adaptation, adapted from the novel of the same name by Beth O’Leary, who was also the author of the source material for Paramount Plus’ 2022 series The Flatshare. Where that show asked questions around relationships between those who never meet, The Road Trip flips the idea on its head, looking at relationships between those who have never been closer together (physically at least).

Addie and her sister Deb (Isabella Laughland, Anne Boleyn) are road tripping across Spain to attend a friends wedding in their clapped out camper, when they unexpectedly end up having to car-share with Dylan, his best mate Marcus (David Jonsson, Industry) and total stranger Rodney (Angus Imrie, The Crown).

Stuck together on the country-spanning journey, the group begin to unearth their buried history, told through flashback, and begin to explore Addie and Dylan’s intense summer love affair. While faced with an unending series of catastrophes and mishaps in the present, the group deal with their conflicting memories of that long, hot summer and attempt to understand why exactly the couple broke up in the first place while Addie and Dylan begin to wonder if there’s perhaps some hope for the future.

With a warm nostalgia that’s set to bring summer vibes into these dark winter evenings, this looks to be a perfect romcom binge for the holidays. So read on below for how to watch The Road Trip online now and stream every episode.

How to watch The Road Trip online in the UK

(Image credit: paramount)

In the UK The Road Trip is set to drop all six episodes on Paramount Plus on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26. Perfect for a binge with your leftovers.

A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch The Road Trip online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Road Trip online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Road Trip as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Road Trip, head to Paramount Plus

Can I Watch The Road Trip online in the US?

While The Road Trip is set to land on Paramount Plus in most territories, a US release date is yet to be confirmed. We'll update this section we more details as we get them.

Visiting the US? You might want to use a VPN to stream The Road Trip just as you would back home.

How to watch The Road Trip online in Canada

Thursday, December 26 is also the release date for The Road Trip in Canada, with the six episode season landing on Paramount Plus.

Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.

Canadian south of the border? Canadians travelling in the US can purchase a VPN, which will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

Watch The Road Trip online in Australia

Paramount Plus is also the home of The Road Trip in Australia, and again, Aussies will be able to stream the full season on Thursday, December 26.

New subscribers are entitled to the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. If you like what’s being dished up, then monthly subscriptions begin from AU$6.99 for the ad-supported Basic membership. Alternatively, you can pick the ad-free Standard (AU$9.99) or Premium (AU$13.99) plan options.

Aussie abroad? A VPN will allow you to port yourself back Down Under and tune is as you usually would.

The Road Trip Trailer

The Road Trip | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

What is The Road Trip Release Date? All six episodes of The Road Trip will drop on Thursday, December 26 on Paramount Plus in the UK, Australia and Canada. A US release date is yet to be confirmed.

The Road Trip Cast

Emma Appleton as Addie

Laurie Davidson as Dylan

David Jonsson as Marcus

Isabella Laughland as Deb

Angus Imrie as Rodney

Adrian Lukis as Miles