How To Watch Watson Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

CBS’ twisty modern Sherlock update returns for a second outing, with a whole host of new medical mysteries for Morris Chesnut’s good doctor to unravel. And with old foes put to bed, it’s time for some old friends to resurface. Read on as we explain below how to watch Watson season 2 online – and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Coming from Elementary showrunner Craig Sweeny, season 1 of show saw John Watson leave London for Pittsburgh following the supposed death of his good friend at the hands of the dastardly James Moriarty (Randall Park). Putting his investigative skills to good use, Watson opened the Holmes Clinic for Diagnostic Medicine, specialising in the treatment of rare diseases.

But with Moriarty vanquished, it’s back to business as usual at the start of season 2, with Watson tasked with a personal case after Mary’s (Rochelle Aytes) mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from an aggressive form of dementia, resulting in her believing she’s 25 and pregnant with her first child.

But as the team of doc-tectives race to find a cure, Watson faces an even larger mystery, as the long-presumed-dead Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) returns. Anyone familiar with almost any iteration of the consulting detective will know the incident at Reichenbach Falls is rarely the end for Holmes, so it’s no surprise to see him resurface here, and Carlyle is inspired casting for a character so many of the greats have had a crack at.

After a gripping first season, it sounds like full stream ahead for CBS’ latest Sherlock venture, so read on for all you need to watch Watson season 2 online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch Watson S2 online in the US

US viewers can watch Watson on CBS, with the season 2 premiere set for 10pm ET/PT on Monday, October 13.

If you don’t have the linear CBS channel, you can watch Watson online with a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Though you can secure a 7-day free trial right now.

However, if you want to watch Watson live, you’ll want to opt for the Paramount Plus Premium plan. That’s $12.99 a month or $119.99 per year, which provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station, all of Showtime and ditches ads on everything except live TV and a few shows.

Alternatively, you can opt for an OTT service such as Fubo. CBS comes with its entry-level Pro plan, which costs $54.99 for you first month, rising to $84.99 per month thereafter, following a 5-day free trial.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States.

How to watch Watson S2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Watson just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Watson on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

Watch Watson as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Watson, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Watson S2 online free in Canada

In Canada, Watson goes out on Global TV with season 2 episodes arriving on the same schedule as the US.

You can stream episodes live and on demand (for a limited time) free online via the Global TV website and app.

Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and as you would back home.

How to watch Watson S2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch Watson season 2 on Paramount Plus, with episodes set to land every Tuesday, starting October 14.

The P+ Basic (with ads) plan costs AU$6.99 a month, or AU$61.99 a year, Down Under, while the ad-free Standard plan is AU$9.99 monthly / AU$89.99 annually.

American in Oz? You could subscribe to a VPN to to stream the show just as you would Stateside.

Can I watch Watson S2 in the UK?

It's the case of the missing medical mysteries for UK viewers, with season 1 of Watson yet to arrive in Blighty. As such, there's no news on if/when season 2 might stream for British viewers, but we'll keep you updated when we know more.

Overseas viewer travelling in the UK? Download a VPN to access your usual stream.

Season 2 of Watson will premiere in North America on Monday, October 13, with episodes arriving in Australia the following day.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "A Son in the Oven" — Monday, October 13

Episode 2: "Back From The Dead" — Monday, October 20

Episode 3: "Expletive Deleted" — Monday, October 27

Episode 4: Monday, November 3

Episode 5: Monday, November 10

Episode 6: Monday, November 17

Episode 7: Monday, November 24

Episode 8: Monday, December 1

Episode 9: Monday, December 8

Episode 10: Monday, December 15

Episode 11: Monday, December 22

Episode 12: Monday, December 29

Episode 13: Monday, January 5

Episode 14: Monday, January 12

Episode 15: Monday, January 19

Episode 16: Monday, January 26

Episode 17: Monday, February 2

Episode 18: Monday, February 9

Episode 19: Monday, February 16

Episode 20: Monday, February 23

