‘There Aren’t Enough Flowers On Earth’: Ariana Grande On Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo And Jon M. Chu's Recent Awards Snubs

While last year saw Wicked as a clear contender in the awards race, at this point, Wicked: For Good isn’t getting the same kind of attention. Make no mistake, Jon M. Chu's fantastical sequel is still receiving some award nominations, though some governing bodies haven't honored the films' cast and crew. Just recently, Chu himself was snubbed for a major honor as was Cynthia Erivo. Now, Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, is sharing her thoughts on the nominations her collaborators didn't receive.

In a recent interview with Variety, Grande opened up about her recent focus on acting as she enters a new phase in her career as well as what’s in store for her as an artist. She also discussedWicked: For Good being excluded from several awards this season. For instance, Cynthia Erivo has notably didn't land a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Elphaba. Despite this omission, it seems like Grande is tremendously proud of the work her co-star did, and couldn’t gush about her enough:

The impact of his work and Cynthia’s Elphaba is undeniable. Cynthia’s performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we’ve seen, and it will be referenced and adored for generations. That can’t be taken away.

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu was also not a nominee for the Directors Guild of America award this year. Grande was also generous with her praise of this collaborator as well, and she is clearly happy with the end product that Chu put out there. She said:

There aren’t enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu. He’s an extraordinary human being and director. This film will be watched for decades to come. He set out to move people, to challenge them, to make them better allies and better humans — and he succeeded.

It’s important to note that Wicked: For Good hasn’t completely been shut out of awards season. Erivo and Grande were both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances in the film and, even though Erivo didn’t land a SAG nomination, Grande did. Someone could argue that much of this could be attributed to the belief that the second half of Wicked is generally weaker story-wise, and musically and that that prevented the film from reaching the heights of the original.

Despite the Wicked follow-up not being the awards darling that some anticipated, the cast and crew still have a lot to be proud of. As of this writing, the film has grossed over $520 million worldwide, making For Good a box office hit. The movie also seemed to resonate with fans, with many audiences sobbing after in their seats after the film concludes. It also showcases the blindly paired Erivo and Grande's tremendous talents, and they truly give spectacular, emotionally charged performances. In my humble opinion, the two actresses are the highlights of the film.

As for Jon M. Chu, he has officially entered the A-list canon of directors and is attached to splashy projects like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Hot Wheels. Like the “Dangerous Woman” singer said, her collaborators have a lot to be proud of, even without being up front and center this awards season.

You can see Wicked: For Good now, as it’s still in select theaters nationwide. Fans can also revisit the first Wicked film now with a Prime Video subscription.