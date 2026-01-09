Sophie Turner Is In The Throes Of Tomb Raider Training: ‘I Feel Like I Could Probably Beat You Up Right Now.’

With the success of recent video game adaptations like The Last of Us and Fallout, it looks like adaptations based on video games are finally seeing some of the success that they have tried so long to achieve. One of the upcoming video game adaptations that is certainly hoping to follow in those footsteps is the Tomb Raider series starring Sophie Turner, and she’s certainly been putting the work in to achieve it.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the host brought up the fact that Turner had been cast in Tomb Raider. And while it was only just confirmed a few months ago that Turner was in the role, she revealed that she’s been training for the part for nearly a year already, which means she’s in such good shape she thinks she could take down the host. She said…

I’ve been training since February last year. So I feel like I could probably beat you up right now.

Turner’s dress when appearing on The Tonight Show didn’t exactly show off muscles, and it also prevented her from any physical displays of strength or dexterity, but one imagines that she’s in pretty solid shape. If any of us trained hard for a year, we’d probably be transformed. Note to self, get back in the gym.

The upcoming Tomb Raider series, which will be available with a Prime Video subscription, is shaping up to be something worth watching. With Turner in the lead, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as co-showrunner and writer, the show is all but guaranteed to be a take on the Lara Croft character that we haven’t seen before.

The series has also filled out its cast with some solid names, including Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. The characters that have been introduced through the casting indicate the new show will be an original Tomb Raider story and not an adaptation of a previous game. That’s actually par for the course for the franchise as only the 2018 Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander was actually directly inspired by one of the games, and that failed to spawn the franchise it was looking for.

Turner confirmed that the series hasn’t begun filming yet, so we’re a long way off from actually getting any sort of look at the new series. But the actress is certainly doing her part. And while she didn’t beat up Jimmy Fallon, one assumes that she’ll get plenty of chances to beat people up when the Tomb Raider series arrives on Prime Video.