‘I Didn’t Have To Watch What I Ate.’ Kate Hudson Reveals How Much Weight She Gained For Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson’s new music biopic, Song Sung Blue is getting a lot of attention, especially as a awards season wraps up. The critics have been raving about the musical flick , and Hudson even landed a Golden Globe nomination! It meant a lot to the fan-favorite actress to play real-life performer Claire Sardina, and she really committed to the role. That meant gaining weight for the part, and Hudson revealed how many pounds she picked up for the part.

Craig Brewer's Song Sung Blue represented a different kind of challenge for the Almost Famous icon. Not only did she have to belt out Neil Diamond songs for the real-life role, but Hudson also wanted to bring a level of physicality to the part. While speaking with W Magazine, the actress/singer got real about gaining the necessary weight and what it was like:

This film was fun—I didn’t have to watch what I ate. I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect. I wasn’t working out much. I stayed away from skincare routines. I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too, I'm not going to lie.

The holiday season is definitely a great time for an actor to pick up 15 pounds. Given Kate Hudson celebrates Christmas and Chanukkah, it' easy to imagine how much she enjoyed taking in delicious feasts without guilt. While portraying Claire Sardina gave Hudson an excuse not to work out too much, it’s also great to hear she doesn’t plan to quit exercising for good. Hudson's approach proves someone can do what must be done for a role and slide back into healthy habits with ease once filming is done.

Actresses can have different experiences with weight gain, and there are those who put on more than Hudson did for work. When Charlize Theron gained 50 pounds for Tully, she said that for the first three weeks, it as fun being able to eat what she wanted. However, Theron also said that, eventually, it wasn't fun having to push herself to keep eating.

Sydney Sweeney’s experience for Christy was a little different since she combined weight gain and intense training. While promoting the film, Sweeney recalled finding her own gains of putting on 30 pounds to play boxer Christy Martin due to developing strong muscles afterward. I can't imagine having to gain such weight for an acting, but I'd think that it does help a performer get into character more. In Kate Hudson’s case, I'd say it worked well, as she fully embodied Claire Sardina.

It's not typical to hear people talk about the joys of gaining weight, but I love hearing Hudson's comments about being able to eat what she wanted for a time. Considering the praise she's now receiving for her performance, I'd say Hudson's efforts to gain 15 pounds weren't in vain. Check out her show-stopping work -- as well as co-star Hugh Jackman's -- in Song Sung Blue, which is playing in theaters now.