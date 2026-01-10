After Evangeline Lilly Opened Up About Experiencing Brain Damage, She Shared An Update

Evangeline Lilly is known for playing badass characters. That's evidenced by her stint as Kate as part of the cast of Lost and her role as Hope van Dyne a.k.a. the Wasp in the Ant-Man movies. The last few years have seen the Canadian star stepping away from acting, though and, just recently, she got candid about experiencing a traumatic brain injury. Now, Lilly is providing an update after initially sharing that information with her fans.

In May 2025, Evangeline Lilly posted on her Substack that she “fainted at the beach” and hit her head on a boulder. Earlier this month, she posted to Instagram to share that she experienced brain damage due to the accident. As Lilly put it, her brain was “functioning at a decreased capacity” as a result. That revelation was met with support from fans and stars alike and, in her latest IG post, Lilly thanked them for their “well wishes and advice.” Lilly felt like she owed it to her followers to update them on her TBI and also said:

I wanted to reassure everyone out there that I fully believe that injury is opportunity. And so, I am not discouraged. I am excited for the opportunity for the upgrade that I can bring to my brain.

I see exactly where the Real Steel actress is coming from. Quite frankly, it's unfortunate that she had to experience such an injury in the first place. However, as she explained, the silver lining to the injury is that it’s an “opportunity” for medical professionals to find the deep root of her health issues and even possibly help her improve her cognitive functions. Check out the actress' full Instagram video below:

A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) A photo posted by on

More of Evangeline Lilly’s initial Substack post included details about how her blackouts weren’t a recent discovery. In fact, she’s had these unexplained blackouts since childhood. While the doctors originally thought the TV star had hypoglycemia, the diagnosis was ruled out when it was determined her glucose levels stayed normal after her fainting spells. However, Lilly concluded that she was grateful for the blackouts in that they gave her the chance to “reset” herself.

Other Marvel stars have also dealt with health scares. A prime example was when Jeremy Renner almost died after getting run over by his snowplow in 2023. Renner's been candid about that matter and has since recovered. Also, in 2025, Tom Holland “cracked his head” on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day after a stunt went wrong. Thankfully, Holland has since assured fans that he's doing well.

While TBI is far from an ideal situation, it’s beautiful that Evangeline Lilly has an optimistic outlook on her prognosis. As she said, the “opportunity” to “upgrade” her health may finally come now and, hopefully, a medical explanation and treatment for her blackouts. Lilly's a true warrior off screen, and those who want to see her heroics as the Wasp can stream the Ant-Man movies with a Disney+ subscription.