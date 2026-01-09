Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Lesbian Rumors: 'You Want To Know What Really Bothers Me?'
She's addressing the longstanding speculation.
Of all the siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner stands out as the only one without children. Between that and the privacy surrounding her dating life, this has led to inevitable rumors regarding her sexuality, and now the model has gotten candid about the longstanding speculation.
Speaking on the In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall Jenner cut straight to the chase regarding rumors that she’s gay, telling host Owen Thiele it was something she wanted to talk about. After a discussion about being an independent person who enjoys taking control — but also doesn’t mind being treated like a princess — Jenner candidly mentioned:
Owen Thiele admitted to being curious himself about the rumors that Kendall Jenner was a “secret lesbian,” as he put it. While he wasn’t able to explain to her why he or others would think that, he did call it “kind of great.” However, The Kardashians star had a different perspective, explaining:
Kendall Jenner ultimately confirmed she is not gay, and while she knows coming out can be a big deal — and not an easy thing for many — she insists that she would be open about it. She continued:
Some of the negativity that Kendall Jenner said she gets stems from what she thinks is the narrative that she's hiding her sexuality because she thinks it would be "bad for business" — a notion she and the podcast host heartily laughed off.
I think it's more likely that the rumors exist due to how private Kendall Jenner is about her love life, especially in comparison to her Kardashian sisters. Kim, Kourtney and Khloé have always been open about their relationships on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription).
All three of them, in fact, have dealt with devastating breakups during the course of the show. Kourtney's issues with Scott Disick lasted for years, while Kim Kardashian has often spoken candidly during her ups and downs with Kanye West. Meanwhile, Khloé had an entire episode of The Kardashians dedicated to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal after they found out they were expecting their son, Tatum.
While Kendall Jenner is known to have had on-off relationships with Bad Bunny and NBA player Devin Booker over the years, she chose long ago to not include that aspect of her life on reality TV. Kylie Jenner has done the same, keeping especially private in her current relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
The Jenner sisters may not feature their romantic partners on The Kardashians, but there are still plenty of shenanigans to keep up with, as all seven seasons of the show can be streamed on Hulu as we wait for news about Season 8, presumably coming to the 2026 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
