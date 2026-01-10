‘It’s A Lovely Place To Visit.’ Critics Have Seen People We Meet On Vacation, And They Have Thoughts About The Adaptation
The movie based on Emily Henry's novel hits Netflix.
Emily Henry is all the rage these days in contemporary romance, with a whopping five of her novels being adapted for the screen. The first of these is People We Meet on Vacation, which hit the 2026 movie calendar on January 9 and can be streamed with a Netflix subscription. So how does the rom-com live up to the popular novel? Let’s see what critics are saying.
Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as our main couple, Poppy and Alex, longtime besties who travel together every summer until one disastrous trip. In the flick, Poppy reconnects with Alex for one more trip together, inspiring her to explore their friendship and the tension between them. Angie Han of THR says the People We Meet on Vacation movie is not a life-changing venture, but a pleasant one — similar, in fact, to Alex and Poppy’s trips. Han says:
John Serba of Decider says the push and pull between Alex and Poppy’s differing life views drives the book-to-screen adaptation and keeps it from becoming too cutesy. Director Brett Haley isn’t afraid to trade a little realism for idealism, but overall, it’s worth the watch, Serba says, writing:
Guy Lodge of Variety writes that the adaptation coasts on the charms of and chemistry between the lead actors, not doing anything to elevate the classic rom-com formula. But while People We Meet on Vacation may be predictable, it is comfortably so, the critic says. He continues:
Alistair Ryder of Looper rates it a 6 out of 10, saying Tom Blyth and Emily Bader have sweet opposites-attract energy that’s hard not to get swept up in. However, the story’s parallels to When Harry Met Sally are harder to ignore on the screen than in the book, and People We Meet on Vacation doesn’t stand a chance against comparisons to possibly the best romantic comedy of all time. Ryder continues:
Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert sees very little of the charm mentioned by other critics above. Calling the movie, “Netflix’s latest vapid attempt at reviving the rom-com genre,” Gates says Poppy and Alex get very little character development. The critic gives the movie just 1.5 stars out of 4 and says:
Regardless of some critics’ complaints of a predictable and formulaic movie, it seems that the adaptation wins them over more often than not. People We Meet on Vacation has compiled a score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and my guess is fans of the book are going to ride for this movie despite any shortcomings mentioned above, because the audience score already stands at an impressive 84%.
If you’re ready to allow yourself to be charmed by Poppy and Alex’s love story, People We Meet on Vacation is streaming now on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
