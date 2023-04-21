What Does Chris Evans Actually Think About His Ghosted Character Traveling Thousands Of Miles To Track Down A Woman For A Second Date?

With Chris Evans being the sexiest man alive , it seems completely illogical for anyone to buy that his character experiences ghosting in Apple TV+’s Ghosted. In case you don’t know, being ghosted is when out of the blue, your calls and text messages get screened, only to never hear from that person again. That's one of 6 things we learned about Ghosted while waiting for the movie to arrive. As Evans’ character Cole travels thousands of miles to track down a woman who ghosted him all for a second date, the Captain America star weighs in on if his character’s strong efforts are even worth it.

It seems like a romantic gesture when you see a man trying to snag the one who got away, whether it’s the boombox scene in Say Anything or fixing up an old house in The Notebook. While these attempts may look romantic on-screen, you wonder if realistically making these big gestures for your lady love to come back to you is even worth it. As reported by ET , Chris Evans was walking the red carpet of his new movie Ghosted when he answered if traveling thousands of miles to London for a girl you had one date with like his character does in the movie is really worth all the trouble.

He really had a connection, and he thought it was something, so I understand the reason. But, it is a bit much.

Evans’ co-star Ana de Armas, who uses her James Bond skills to play the woman who ghosts Cole to return to her double life, agreed with the Fantastic Four star, saying it’s a “crazy” thing to do. The 41-year-old actor continued to say that if you really wanted to impress him with a good first date, it’s all about finding the right place to have a good conversation. As the trailer shows the two characters sharing a sweet first kiss with a sunset in the background, I can understand why his character was so hooked.

While having someone quietly drop you may seem like the worst thing someone can do to you, Chris Evans gets real about a worser relationship ender to him. He actually said he prefers the ambiguity of ghosting compared to texting someone only for the frequency of the texts to slowly decrease. It’s like you’re seeing a relationship slowly fade right in front of you, showing you that something is not right. While I believe ghosting is a cowardly act that's not worth chasing someone for, with Chris Evans having the leading man reputation that he does, it would come off as sweet and romantic to viewers watching at home.

Another thing to know about Ghosted is to treat it as a romantic action-packed comedy. It has a similar premise to the similarly-plotted movies Killers and Knight and Day when a woman’s first encounter with a man leads to her finding out he’s a deadly spy. The difference in this movie is that it’s the female lead who’s actually the spy while the man is the one who has to go along with this deadly adventure. I’ll have to admit, this is a nice change of pace. Other than Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, there are plenty of other stars to help you look forward to Ghosted like Tim Blake Nelson, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, and Amy Sedaris.