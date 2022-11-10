Chris Evans May Be The Sexiest Man Alive, But Sorry Ladies, It Looks Like He’s Taken

I hate to break it to you ladies, but this year’s sexiest man alive is no longer single. Chris Evans was announced as the sexiest man alive earlier this week, and not long after he and The Rock announced the news , it was confirmed that the Captain America actor is in a committed relationship with the actress Alba Baptista.

After rumors about Evans dating Baptista flew around the internet, a source confirmed to People that the two have been going out “for over a year and it’s serious.” The source also said:

They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.

While it’s now confirmed that the two are happy together, the rumor has been around since 2021. Recently the rumor gained attention when Evans posted a photo of pumpkins that Baptista’s mother also had as her profile picture. It was also pointed out that the actress followed Evans’ family on social media, and he has also been supportive of her on socials as well, swiftly liking her latest posts.

If you don’t know who Alba Baptista is, let me introduce you to her. She is a 25-year-old Portuguese actress. She is best known for her work on Warrior Nun, which is dropping its second season on Netflix this month . She also starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which was on the 2022 movie schedule .

While it’s a little bit sad that my favorite Chris is no longer single, I’m overjoyed that he appears to be in a happy relationship. Based on the source's comments, and Evans’ outlook on relationships it seems like the two are in it for the long haul. In the feature People released when Evans was announced as the sexiest man alive, the actor said:

That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

He also said that he loves the idea of “tradition and ceremony” and has had lots of it in his life, and would like to create it for himself. So maybe someday, we’ll see Evans get married and have little ones. Could they be with with Baptista? Only time will tell.

Evans has previously dated his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate, who is now married, Minka Kelly, who also previously dated Trevor Noah, and Jessica Biel, who has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012. Now it seems like The Gray Man actor is in a relationship that could stand the test of time, which is super exciting.

Even though I’m a bit bummed for selfish reasons that Evans is taken, I’m happy he now has another love of his life, the other one is his dog Dodger, obviously. While Evans and Baptista have not made it Instagram or red carpet official, it’s exciting to know that they are together, and have been for a long time.