Ghosted’s Chris Evans Gets Real About The Relationship Ender That's Actually Worse Than Getting Quietly Dropped
What is worse than getting ghosted?
When you make a movie centered around the idea of ghosting, obviously you’re going to get asked if you’ve been ghosted or not. So, as Chris Evans and Ana de Armas set out to promote their new movie Ghosted de Armas has been telling stories about times she’s been left on read or didn’t respond to a potential significant other. While the Marvel star is claiming it's never happened to him, however, according to the actor he's experienced something worse than ghosting, and he makes a good point.
As Ghosted prepares to drop on the 2023 movie schedule, its two stars have been joking around about the effect ghosting has on their characters, Sadie and Cole, in the movie, and how the act of not responding has impacted their personal lives. Evans clarified to MovieZine that he doesn't think he’s been the ghoster or the ghostee, however, he has experienced something even more terrible than being ignored, explaining:
Evans makes a fantastic point, it’s better to rip the Band-Aid off, and get the pain over with rather than let a wound fester. Being strung out in a “slow tortured drip” as the Knives Out cast member put it would be brutal, and I’d agree worse than ghosting. However, I’d say it all worked out for the actor, because he and Alba Baptista are adorable together, and these days it’s hard to imagine him with anyone else.
While Evans has had to deal with something worse than ghosting before he made things official with the Warrior Nun star, de Armas explained that she has been both the ignored and the ignorer. In the same interview, the actress explained:
Considering actors will draw from personal experience to play their roles, I feel like the stories described by the Knives Out and Ghosted co-stars would have helped inform their silly roles in this new action-packed rom-com.
As the Ghosted trailer teased, this movie follows Cole (Evans) who gets ghosted by Sadie (de Armas). However, the story devolves into chaos when Cole finds out that his crush is actually a secret agent. Shenanigans ensue, and the two end up going on an unexpected and silly adventure that all started because Sadie didn’t respond to a few text messages.
While Ana de Armas' character only ghosts Evans’ character, things seem to get wild in this movie, and maybe a “slow tortured drip” like the actor described would have been easier to handle than going on a death-defying adventure. But, that wouldn’t make a fun movie, now would it?
To see what Ana de Armas ghosting Chris Evans causes, you can check out Ghosted with an Apple TV+ subscription on April 21.
