What's Coming To Disney+ In March 2023

When Disney+ first arrived back in 2019, it did so alongside the first live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. Even now it's difficult to imagine that there is another show on Disney+ that is a bigger deal to fans and so that alone makes March 2023 a huge month on the service, because Season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally here.

In fact, March is an even bigger month for all Star Wars fans, as every Wednesday viewers who want to travel to the galaxy far, far away will get a double shot of Star Wars. New episodes of The Bad Batch will be arriving all month long right next to Mando and Grogu.

But March isn't just a month for Star Wars. Disney+ subscribers will get a new Marvel series MPower, focused on the women who bring Marvel's heroes to life. Sports fans will also have a very special event to enjoy as Disney+ and the NHL have come together for the first time since The Mighty Ducks to create the Big City Greens Classic, which will be live-streamed on March 14. Here's what else is coming to Disney+ in March.

Wednesday, March 1

Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Premiere - Chapter 17

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

Friday, March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Wednesday, March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)

Chibiverse (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

Mpower - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 212 “The Outpost”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 18

Friday, March 10

Chang Can Dunk - Premiere

Tuesday, March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream

Wednesday, March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Engineering Connections (S1, S2)

Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 6 episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 213 “Pabu”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 19

(Image credit: Disney+)

The second half of March will continue to give us plenty of Star Wars, with The Bad Batch seeing its final two episodes of Season 2 drop at the end of the month. The other major highlight for the second half of the month includes a unique look at Bono and The Edge from U2, alongside interviewer David Letterman.

Friday, March 17

Hippo VS. Croc

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

Wednesday, March 22

How to Win at Everything (S1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 20

Friday, March 24

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25

Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)

Wednesday, March 29

Crimes Against Nature (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 215 “The Summit,”

Episode 216 “Plan 99” - Season 2 Finale

Episode 216 “Plan 99” - Season 2 Finale Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 21

Friday, March 31

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

One final item worthy of note has to be what we will call the "Doogie Cinematic Universe." In the middle of March, we'll see all four seasons of Doogie Howser M.D. Neil Patrick Harris' original show about a teen doctor arrive on Disney+. Then, on the last day of March, Season 2 of the reboot series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will arrive in its entirety.