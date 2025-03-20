While The Percy Jackson Cast Can't Wait For Season 3, They Also Opened Up About Why It Makes Them 'Nervous' (And It Makes Complete Sense)

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of the more successful original series on Disney+. The show was given a fairly quick Season 2 renewal, but that was nothing compared to the announcement that Season 3 is on the way, months before Season 2 even begins to air. However, while that's super exciting, the cast also got real about why their junior season will be an extra daunting task.

Certainly, the cast of the Percy Jackson series is excited that they’ll be back for Season 3, but they’re also nervous. Leading trio Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) were caught by On The Red Carpet before the Children and Family Emmy Awards where they admitted to the nerves because, with Season 3, the show is officially in uncharted territory, the team said…

Walker Scobell: To be honest, I'm nervous.

To be honest, I'm nervous. Aryan Simhadri: Season 3 is like a fully new thing, like that's never been done.

Season 3 is like a fully new thing, like that's never been done. Leah Jeffries: The more you mention it, I'm like 'Ahhh.'

The more you mention it, I'm like 'Ahhh.' Aryan Simhadri: It's exciting. It's a little daunting.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ is the second time the popular book series has been adapted. It previously had been made as a feature film franchise. Two Percy Jackson movies were made, which adapted the first two books in the series. The first two seasons of the show cover the same material.

But with Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 the Disney+ series will delve into material that has never been adapted for the screen before. It seems the stars found some comfort in the fact that everything they had been doing had been done before, but now they’re on their own. Being a little nervous is completely understandable, especially since Scobell explained why with the following words:

Nobody's done the third Percy Jackson book yet, you know? There's been the Sea of Monsters movie. But this is completely new. This is a new thing.

The early Season 3 renewal is good news for fans. Certainly, it indicates satisfaction from Disney with the current state of the series, and gives the impression that Season 2 has maintained the quality of the first season that brought in so many fans. And this is despite the fact Percy Jackson is reportedly a pretty expensive show to produce.

It’s also important because, assuming that Disney+ would like to adapt the entire book series into seasons of TV, the show will need to move with Harry Potter-like speed to be able to get it all done before the actors get too old.

So, this is a tall order for these young performers to fulfill, and the bit of anxiety makes sense.

Season 3 will be based on the Percy Jackson novel The Titan's Curse, which sees the main trio character Annabeth kidnapped and Percy goes on a quest to save her.

It's a big and unknown undertaking of a story, and according to Simhadri it will be a bit of a "proving grounds" for them as they navigate this uncharted (for the screen) territory:

This is going to sound weird, if this doesn't make any sense, I'm sorry, but Season 1 kind of guarantees Season 2. You know what I mean? Season 3 is kind of our proving grounds, and it's just such a big season and so much happens.

However, if Season 1 was any indicator, I have no doubt they'll do a great job at telling Season 3's story.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in December per the 2025 TV schedule. While that will mean it will be two years between the first two seasons, the early renewal on Season 3 hopefully means the next season, and hopefully, the many more after that will start to come much faster.