Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2: What We Know About The Next Installment So Far

It's time to return to Camp Half-Blood – Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is in the works – and this is what we know.

When it comes to some of the best YA adaptations of the last few decades, plenty come to mind. For me, it's always been the Harry Potter franchise . But, others may think of the Twilight movies or maybe even the cancelled-too-soon Netflix series Shadow and Bone. Now, we finally get to see the continuation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians after a successful first season.

But, what will the second season be about? And who is going to return? Here is what we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

As of March 2024, there is no set release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 – which isn't that surprising, considering Deadline only announced the renewal for Season 2 in early February 2024. It would be shocking to see it get a release date so quickly.

Season 1 aired through January 2024, so I'd be pretty shocked if Season 2 somehow ended up on the 2024 premiere schedule . That's almost a blessing in disguise, considering so much television is coming back in the next few months, such as the upcoming The Boys Season 4 , the next part of Invincible, another season of The Bear , and so much more.

Hopefully, the second season will come out when there isn't as much competition, but one can only wonder. Maybe in 2025, if we're lucky.

The Main Trio Is Expected To Return

It wouldn't be the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians without the main trio. At the time of this writing, those three cast members are expected to return. This includes:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell is expected to return as Percy Jackson, the title character. Scobell has appeared in other projects, such as The Adam Project on Netflix alongside Ryan Reynolds and Secret Headquarters.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries is expected to return as Annabeth Chase, one of Percy's friends and companions, in Season 2. She had a recurring role in Empire and appeared in the series Rel.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri is expected to return as Grover Underwood, a satyr and a friend of Percy's, in Season 2. He has appeared in films such as Spin and Cheaper by the Dozen and in the TV series Just Roll With It.

We don't know who else from the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast will return, but we'll keep you updated.

Recasting Zeus Is Up In The Air Right Now

For those who aren't aware, the actor who played Zeus, Lance Reddick, passed away in early 2023 . Reddick would have had a much more significant role in the series going forward, as he only appeared in one episode of the show so far. The actor has been in many franchises, such as the John Wick films, Fringe on Fox, The Wire on HBO (which somehow never won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama ), and many more.

The topic of recasting an actor like Reddick has come up since then. Still, according to an interview that the executive producers did with Deadline in February 2024, Jon Steinberg said that they aren't quite "there yet" when it comes to figuring out who would play the character next, as everyone is still trying to process the news:

I don't think anybody's there yet. There's also just a little bit of denial, I think. That's something that we're gonna have to deal with. But we're incredibly grateful for this character that he helped build and the presence that he created. I do not envy whoever has to step into his shoes.

Only time will tell who will play Zeus.

Season 2 Will Have The Same Story Structure As Season 1

During the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we mainly followed the first book's events. Now, Jon Steinberg has told The Walt Disney Company that the second season will be similar to the first, where they will take the book that the season is based on and "find its soul" for the series:

I think the goal is to take the book and find its soul, and the things that make the experience what it is for a reader, and then try to plant that in the ground a little bit and let it grow into something else. I think we were successful in engineering that in Season 1.

As a fan, there are so many things from Book 2 of the Percy Jackson series that I would love to see in Season 2, so I'm eager to see where they go with this.

There Might Be More Moments Between Sally And Poseidon Going Forward

If you were a fan of that moment between Percy Jackson's mother, Sally, and his biological father, Poseidon, that happened in episode seven, get excited – because more of those moments will go down.

In an interview with Variety in January 2024, Jon Steinberg confirmed that we'll be "experiencing" a lot more of those moments between them:

Yes. It's an interesting position to be in as an audience — as a reader who has experienced a slightly different version of the first chapter, then looking ahead to the next four chapters and wondering how this filter will affect them. But this ill-fated and tragic situation between Sally and Poseidon feels near the heart of the show, and certainly, that's not the last time you'll experience it.

I like the sound of this!

The Book's Love Story Of Percy And Annabeth Will Follow The Same Storyline As The Books

I'm sure that all of us spotted those hugs between Percy and Annabeth and instantly thought of their relationship in the books, and thankfully, it seems that their love story will not be rushed in the show and will be steadily paced out like it was in the novels.

From that same Variety article, Steinberg commented on the relationship between the two, saying that they wanted to build up the romance and start as a genuine connection at first, considering they're just kids right now:

With the first season, the idea is that these two kids are finding a friend for the first time. Because they're 12. There's a sense that they're still really kids. It's always a little bit weird to think about the romance between these two characters when you think about the children playing them. So will the pace slow down a bit when we get into the next book or two? Probably. But starting in a place of genuine connection and warmth between them felt right.

Co-showrunner Dan Shotz also commented on it, saying that they just "wanted to be honest" about the relationship and keep it realistic for the age they are, just like how it is in the novels:

We just wanted to be honest about it. At that age, you hug someone because they're alive and they're safe and there's a connection. You put a necklace around someone because it's a beautiful gesture of how you feel about them. I think we'll keep true to the books. I don't think we need to overly advance it much more than that.

This makes me so excited.

The Percy Jackson Team Wants To Get Started On Season 2 "As Soon As Possible"

We're all secretly wondering when production on the next season will start. As Jon Steinberg confirmed to the Walt Disney Company, "a couple of scripts" have already been written for Season 2 and they were in "really good shape."

He also said that they wanted to get started "as soon as possible" but that he wanted to make sure everything was ready to go at the same time and was "done right:"

I think we all feel the demand and response for people wanting to see more of this. But we want to do it right and make sure that the second season of the show lives up to—or surpasses—the first.

What are you excited about the most when it comes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2? All I know is that I'm ready to return to camp.