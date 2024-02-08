The Percy Jackson Cast Reacting To Season 2 Renewal Has Me So Excited About What's To Come With The Sea Of Monsters

We did it, demigods! The TV adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has just been renewed for a second season by Disney, via the House of Mouse’s Q1 earnings call on Thursday afternoon. Following the big news, much of the Percy Jackson cast reacted to the big news on social media with a lot of excitement. All the fanfare is getting me really pumped to see Sea of Monsters be adapted in the TV show next.

For the past two months, those with a Disney+ subscription and/or Hulu subscription have been able to tune into the epic quest of Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood during Season 1 of the all-new series based on Rick Riordan’s beloved novels. Now that we know that another season is on the way, let’s talk about it!

How The Percy Jackson Cast Reacted To Season 2 Renewal

First, we have to get into these excited reactions to Season 2 being greenlit following the success of Season 1. The official account for the series took to Instagram to share Rick Riordan’s reaction. Check it out in the caption:

Aww!! How sweet is it that the journey of this trio won’t stop with this hug!! At the end of Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians , Percy, Annabeth and Grover promised each other that they would meet each other at the tree next to Camp Half Blood, and now they will! The series’ showrunner Dan Shotz also posted this:

Between both the posts, more of the cast commented on the show coming back for more. Check out what they wrote:

Leah Jeffries: “Let’s go 🔥🔥🔥”

Charlie Bushnell: “Season 2 baby!!!!!!!! Who’s joining me on the Princess Andromeda…”

Dior Goodjohn: “Shut up- BE FR.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🎒🎒”

Timothy Omundson: “ 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🔱💙💙”

Leah Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase in the series, and she previously told CinemaBlend that she had already got busted in class for reading more Percy books while waiting to resume filming. Now she’ll be ready to take on the next chapter of her character for sure! Charlie Bushnell memorably played Luke, who turned out to be the real lightning thief, and he referenced one famous ship to the sequel book in his comment. Dior Goodjohn is the actress behind Clarisse, who will also have a larger role in Season 2. Miranda (who played Hermes) and Timothy Omundson (who played Hephaestus) commented with some detailed emojis.

Why I’m Excited For The Sea Of Monsters Adaptation

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt the 2006 book The Sea of Monsters, which takes Percy on a quest to find the Golden Fleece. That is, of course, another reference to a Greek mythology tale! Clarisse is actually the one who gets sent out to go on the quest, but Percy, Annabeth and a baby cyclops named Tyson secretly go on the adventure on their own because they are worried Grover is in danger.

The season will take the characters to the Bermuda Triangle and confronting a ton more Greek mythology figures like Sirens, Circe and many more! Most of all, I cannot wait to see what’s been established in the first season to continue to flourish into Season 2!