White Men Can’t Jump Reviews Are Here, And Critics Aren’t Holding Back In Their Opinions Of The Remake
Slam dunk or airball?
Basketball is at the forefront of many people’s minds right now, with the NBA playoffs in full swing, so perhaps it’s the perfect time to check out a new take on one of the all-time great basketball movies. White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 classic, stars Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. It’s a tricky thing, though, to retool a well-known and beloved film, and many are wondering if the new leads can capture the same chemistry that endeared us to the OG actors more than 30 years ago. The reviews are here to give us some insight into that exact issue.
Rapper Jack Harlow is making his acting debut in the role made famous by Woody Harrelson. Sinqua Walls, meanwhile, will put his spin on Wesley Snipes’ character when White Men Can’t Jump is released to Hulu subscription holders May 19. First reactions to the remake were mostly positive, so now that the critics have had a chance to expand on their initial social media reports, let’s see what they’re saying.
Timothy Cogshell of AV Club grades the movie a C, saying it leans on crass humor rather than the shared insights of two people from different backgrounds. Also, the overall premise voiced in the movie’s title hasn’t exactly aged well, the critic says:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives a grade of C+, expressing frustration over the flashes of what this movie could have been. The leading actors have an unexpected chemistry but overall the critic notes a distinct lack of energy and cohesion on the screen, writing:
Chase Hutchinson of Collider pulls no punches in his reaction to White Men Can’t Jump, grading it a D and laying the blame primarily at the feet of Jack Harlow, who the critic calls a “mediocre rapper” and “an even worse actor.” Harlow is out of his depth, Hutchinson says, giving a hollow performance in an unnecessary and unfunny remake. The review continues:
Adam Nayman of The Ringer says it would be hard for any remake to top Ron Shelton’s 1992 movie, and while the 2023 version has some solidly staged basketball scenes, there’s nothing as exciting or kinetic as what we saw in the original. The critic says:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times gives White Men Can’t Jump 2.5 out of 4 stars, noting that while the remake is breezy and occasionally amusing, there’s never a moment when it doesn’t feel unnecessary. He continues:
Despite the positive first reactions, it looks like critics are overall underwhelmed by Calmatic’s latest project. However, if it sounds like something you might enjoy, or if you want to check out Jack Harlow’s acting debut and on-screen chemistry with Sinqua Walls, you’ll be able to fire up the movie from the comfort of your own home, when it hits Hulu on Friday, May 19. You can also start planning your next trip to the theater by checking out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid.
