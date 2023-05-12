White Men Can’t Jump Has Screened, See The First Reactions To Jack Harlow’s Remake For Hulu

By Heidi Venable
published

Remaking a basketball classic.

Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in White Men Can't Jump.
(Image credit: Hulu)

Anytime a classic movie is revealed to be getting the remake treatment, you can expect a fair amount of skepticism from fans of the original. White Men Can’t Jump from 1992 undoubtedly falls under that category, as one of the greatest basketball movies, but even the most loyal fans are likely to admit there’s some curiosity surrounding director Calmetic’s take on the story, which will be available to people with a Hulu subscription on May 19. That’s just around the corner, and those who have screened the White Men Can’t Jump remake are weighing in on social media.

One of the most important aspects to making a new White Men Can’t Jump movie was finding actors who could capture the same chemistry as Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes did in 1992. Rapper Jack Harlow is making his acting debut in the role made famous by Harrelson, an opportunity that apparently came from his appearance in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The six-time Grammy nominee stars alongside Sinqua Walls as the character originally portrayed by Wesley Snipes. Let’s see what people are saying about the movie.

John Daniel Tangalin of The Cinema Spot tweets that the leading actors bring the same “bromantic” elements as their predecessors but put their own spin on the characters. He also notes that the film celebrates strong Black women through Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier: 

Rosie Perez from the OG movie listed the original cast’s chemistry as the reason why White Men Can’t Jump shouldn’t be remade, but like the writer above, film critic Amanda Guarragi tweets that Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow are great on screen together and their pairing makes this one worth the watch: 

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky says fans of the original will love how Calmetic updates one of the best sports movies for today’s audience: 

Entertainment journalist Dana Abercrombie hears the cynicism surrounding the new movie and isn’t here for that, tweeting that White Men Can’t Jump is “shockingly funny”:  

I don't care. I really liked this version of #WhiteMenCantJump. Not perfect but it was shockingly funny, fresh, and felt original while honoring the classic. The chemistry between everyone was undeniable. Jack Jarlow needs to act more. This was a relaxing movie to watch at home.

Joshua Ryan of Fandom Wire, however, doesn’t agree that Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls live up to the Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes dynamic, and in addition to lacking charm, the writer tweets that the dialogue and performances are “bland”: 

Film critic Anthony Digioia agrees, calling the remake a “lazy cash grab” that’s missing the street ball atmosphere: 

Writer and critic Kit Stone agrees that nothing can beat the original, but still admits the remake was surprisingly good, demonstrating the correct way to take a classic idea and make it unique: 

When dealing with some of the greatest fictional basketball players of all time, it’s not surprising that many people are going to feel a certain loyalty to the original actors. However, with so many positive reactions to Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls’ performances, this might be worth checking out when it hits Hulu on Friday, May 19. In the meantime, check out how to watch these other funny sports comedies, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2023 Movie Release Schedule

