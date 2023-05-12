White Men Can’t Jump Has Screened, See The First Reactions To Jack Harlow’s Remake For Hulu

Anytime a classic movie is revealed to be getting the remake treatment, you can expect a fair amount of skepticism from fans of the original. White Men Can’t Jump from 1992 undoubtedly falls under that category, as one of the greatest basketball movies , but even the most loyal fans are likely to admit there’s some curiosity surrounding director Calmetic’s take on the story, which will be available to people with a Hulu subscription on May 19. That’s just around the corner, and those who have screened the White Men Can’t Jump remake are weighing in on social media.

One of the most important aspects to making a new White Men Can’t Jump movie was finding actors who could capture the same chemistry as Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes did in 1992. Rapper Jack Harlow is making his acting debut in the role made famous by Harrelson, an opportunity that apparently came from his appearance in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The six-time Grammy nominee stars alongside Sinqua Walls as the character originally portrayed by Wesley Snipes . Let’s see what people are saying about the movie.

John Daniel Tangalin of The Cinema Spot tweets that the leading actors bring the same “bromantic” elements as their predecessors but put their own spin on the characters. He also notes that the film celebrates strong Black women through Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier:

Wow, @CALMATIC’s #WhiteMenCantJump is one of the better & stronger non-comic book movie, non-horror films we are getting this year.@SinquaWalls and @jackharlow both live up to the bromantic chemistry that @WoodyHarrelson and @wesleysnipes had, yet they make it their own.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/IZQMfsTTxCMay 12, 2023 See more

Rosie Perez from the OG movie listed the original cast’s chemistry as the reason why White Men Can’t Jump shouldn’t be remade , but like the writer above, film critic Amanda Guarragi tweets that Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow are great on screen together and their pairing makes this one worth the watch:

#WhiteMenCantJump was one of the biggest surprises of the year for me. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls had awesome chemistry to make this remake worth the watch. It was funny, wholesome and heartfelt. Harlow has such a natural charisma and Walls shows his range. Loved this! pic.twitter.com/HjxKPuOzOrMay 12, 2023 See more

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky says fans of the original will love how Calmetic updates one of the best sports movies for today’s audience:

White Men Can't Jump takes a classic film and perfectly updates it for 2023. Fans of the original will love what was done here. For those who haven't seen it, don't worry, you don't need to. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls deliver a lot of great comedic moments. #WhiteMenCantJump pic.twitter.com/YVvtyZQHg0May 12, 2023 See more

Entertainment journalist Dana Abercrombie hears the cynicism surrounding the new movie and isn’t here for that, tweeting that White Men Can’t Jump is “shockingly funny”:

I don't care. I really liked this version of #WhiteMenCantJump. Not perfect but it was shockingly funny, fresh, and felt original while honoring the classic. The chemistry between everyone was undeniable. Jack Jarlow needs to act more. This was a relaxing movie to watch at home.

Joshua Ryan of Fandom Wire, however, doesn’t agree that Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls live up to the Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes dynamic, and in addition to lacking charm, the writer tweets that the dialogue and performances are “bland”:

#WhiteMenCantJump is, unfortunately, an air-ball of reboot, missing most of the charm and all of the chemistry of the '92 original. The performances and dialogue are nearly unanimously bland. As far as reboots go, this one is a miss. pic.twitter.com/DiKD4B4C43May 12, 2023 See more

Film critic Anthony Digioia agrees, calling the remake a “lazy cash grab” that’s missing the street ball atmosphere:

#WhiteMenCantJump is part humorous basketball comedy. Part lazy cash grab remake. The basketball is decent, the chemistry between Walls/Harlow is as well. But outside of familiar locales & a couple replicated scenes, this movie is completely missing the street ball atmosphere. C- pic.twitter.com/eVm3VBfiQwMay 12, 2023 See more

Writer and critic Kit Stone agrees that nothing can beat the original, but still admits the remake was surprisingly good, demonstrating the correct way to take a classic idea and make it unique:

Nothing beats the original #WhiteMenCantJump, but this remake is actually surprising. It demonstrates that it's possible to take a classic and create something fresh while still maintaining its own unique identity. It’s not a slam dunk but still worth 2 points. pic.twitter.com/6pdRbKDu6kMay 12, 2023 See more