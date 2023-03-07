Who Killed Robert Wone?: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Two-Part Peacock True Crime Documentary

The true crime genre, in recent years, has become one of the biggest draws for streaming services, with platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock consistently putting out engaging documentaries and docuseries tackling stories of deception, murder, and sometimes unexplainable happenings. But with so many true crime stories, viewers can oftentimes feel as if they’ve seen everything there is to see and can’t really be shocked.

The new Peacock original documentary, Who Killed Robert Wone? challenges that notion that starts with a simple enough story – a Washington, D.C. attorney is murdered at a friend’s house – but only gets more bizarre and complicated from there. Before diving into the documentary, here are five things you should know, including a comment from its creator, Jared P. Scott.

Who Killed Robert Wone? Takes A Deep Dive Into The Murder Of The D.C. Attorney

Late on the evening of August 2, 2006, Robert Wone, a young attorney working in Washington, D.C., called a friend and asked to spend the night instead of commuting back the suburbs. But 79 minutes after making the call, Wone would be found stabbed to death with three identical puncture wounds and barely a trace of blood.

Over the course of Who Killed Robert Wone?, Peacock's latest true crime offering explores the crime, the immediate aftermath, and the complicated, yearslong investigation into the murder no one can seem to figure out.

The Documentary Features Extensive Interviews With The Attorneys, Investigators And Reporters Involved With The Case

Who Killed Robert Wone? features extensive interviews with the attorneys, investigators, and reporters who were involved with the case from the moment 911 was called. The story is primarily told through Glenn Kirschner, the prosecutor who refers to the case as his “white whale,” and Bernie Grimm, the defense attorney who represented one of the suspects in the case.

The documentary also makes use of interrogation recordings with the three suspects – Joseph Price, Victor Zaborsky, and Dylan Ward – which had never been made public before its release. Like Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes , these interviews add another dynamic to this wild and complicated story.

Director Jared P. Scott Thinks Viewers Should Go In With A 'Spotless Mind'

The murder of Robert Wone is one of the most notorious criminal cases in modern Washington, D.C. history, meaning that it has been covered in countless articles, blogs, podcasts, and documentaries at this point. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Who Killed Robert Wone? director Jared P. Scott recommended going into the documentary with a “spotless mind,” saying:

I would challenge viewers not to look elsewhere, not to scroll, not to research, but just to watch with an open mind, and watch with a spotless mind.

With so many twists and turns throughout the documentary, it could be best to go in just knowing the basic premise: four men go to sleep in a house, and an hour later one is dead and three are suspects.

Who Killed Robert Wone? Is Split Into Two Parts

Who Killed Robert Wone? is split into two parts. The first section is a little over an hour in length and focuses on the night of the murder and the immediate fallout, while the second part, which is nearly 75 minutes long, dives into the legal proceedings and wild theories that have followed over the past 16 years.

The Documentary Is Rated TV-MA

No surprise here, but Who Killed Robert Wone? is rated TV-MA for its multiple references to murder, sexuality, and language present throughout. Definitely not something you’d want to watch with the kids or faint of heart.

If all of this sounds interesting, you can watch Who Killed Robert Wone? with an active Peacock Premium subscription , which also gives you access to the incredible A Friend of the Family. And don’t forget to check out the 2023 TV schedule to find out about all the upcoming true crime offerings coming to various streaming services and cable channels.