Why Halle Berry Chose To Make Her Directorial Debut With Netflix’s Bruised
By Adreon Patterson
What led to Bruised being Halle Berry's directorial debut?
When Halle Berry decided to star in the MMA-themed Bruised, fans and Hollywood turned their heads over the Oscar winner taking on the physically demanding role. Of course, Berry was no stranger to action-heavy roles with the X-Men films and John Wick Chapter 3 holding spots on her resume. But this film was different from other projects as she decided to direct the Netflix film. Choosing to direct the sports movie wasn’t a lackadaisical decision for her. The Bruised star revealed what led her to choose the Netflix film as her directorial debut.
Getting to this moment in her career required Halle Berry to take the driver’s seat. Berry not only directed and starred in Bruised but served as a producer. The film turned into a passion project for the Oscar winner. Of course, even before the cameras turned on, Berry was already infatuated by the story. As with any good project, the Moonfall star was in awe of the MMA-themed screenplay.
Relating to Jackie Justice’s story sealed the deal for Halle Berry. Knowing her character was a mother spoke to her on multiple levels. The Monster's Ball actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how motherhood and her children inspired her feature-length debut.
Using her children as a source of inspiration allowed Halle Berry to take on a new avenue some viewers would’ve never seen coming. Drawing from her motherhood journey made Justice’s arc even more believable. That connection between Berry and her character seemed to appeal to movie audiences as the film charted number one over Thanksgiving weekend. If you want the Oscar winner’s directing skills, check out Bruised currently streaming on Netflix.
