Why Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Ending With Season 2 Is Extra Disappointing Given What We Know

Just two months ago, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, giving fans of the franchise the opportunity to follow along with the students comprising the first Academy class in over 100 years in the 32nd century. Thankfully, we knew ahead of Season 1’s premiere that Starfleet Academy was already guaranteed to come back for another seasons. Unfortunately, today it’s been announced that the series won’t continue past Season 2, which is especially disappointing given several key details.

This news comes to us from Variety, which shared that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will end with the upcoming season that’s expected to air sometime in 2027. The publication passed along an joint statement from showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about this turn of events:

Whether you’re working on ‘Star Trek’ or part of the marvel that is ‘Star Trek’ fandom — its very heart, soul, and conscience —the joy comes from adventuring across boundaries of time, space, and the humanly possible in service to Roddenberry’s transformative vision of the future. That incomparable vision was fueled by an inexhaustible optimism. ‘Star Trek’ places its bet on the best in human nature. It dares to imagine a society of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ free of war, hate, poverty, disease, and repression, and dedicated to the spirit of scientific inquiry and respect for all life, whether carbon or silicon-based, green-skinned or blue.

No specific reason was provided for CBS Studios and Paramount+’s decision to end Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, but the companies said in their joint statement that they were grateful for Kurtzman, Landau, “Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry’s vision.” Variety has also learned from a source that Alex Kurtzman is in talks with CBS Studios for a new deal so he can continue working on shows for the company. Obviously it’s disappointing whenever a TV show ends after such a short amount of time, but this Starfleet Academy update is particularly disappointing to me for two specific reasons.

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