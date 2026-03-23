Why Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Ending With Season 2 Is Extra Disappointing Given What We Know
Well this is unfortunate.
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Just two months ago, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, giving fans of the franchise the opportunity to follow along with the students comprising the first Academy class in over 100 years in the 32nd century. Thankfully, we knew ahead of Season 1’s premiere that Starfleet Academy was already guaranteed to come back for another seasons. Unfortunately, today it’s been announced that the series won’t continue past Season 2, which is especially disappointing given several key details.
This news comes to us from Variety, which shared that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will end with the upcoming season that’s expected to air sometime in 2027. The publication passed along an joint statement from showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about this turn of events:
No specific reason was provided for CBS Studios and Paramount+’s decision to end Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, but the companies said in their joint statement that they were grateful for Kurtzman, Landau, “Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry’s vision.” Variety has also learned from a source that Alex Kurtzman is in talks with CBS Studios for a new deal so he can continue working on shows for the company. Obviously it’s disappointing whenever a TV show ends after such a short amount of time, but this Starfleet Academy update is particularly disappointing to me for two specific reasons.Article continues below
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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